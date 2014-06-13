Transcend Introduces Newest M.2 SSD Series

Transcend has added to its line of M.2 SSDs by releasing the MTS series. There are three new SSD M.2 models: MTS400 (Type 2242), MTS600 (Type 2260) and MTS800 (Type 2280). They measure 22 x 42/60/80 x 3.5 mm, respectively.

These new M.2 SSDs are geared for portable devices that require an SSD, including ultrabooks, tablets and smartphones. They come with Transcend's own TS6500 controller, DDR3 DRAM cache, and MLC NAND Flash.

Transcend's MTS series also features DevSleep (Device Sleep Mode) which offers fast response times/power saving mode and results in longer battery life for portable devices. This is fairly standard on new M.2 SSDs. According to Transcend, the max read/write speeds for the MTS 600/800 is 560/310 MB/sec.

These SSDs include Transcend's 3-year limited warranty. Pricing for the MTS400/600/800 models are $39 (32 GB), $59 (64 GB), $99 (128 GB) and $169 (256 GB), while the MTS600/800 also comes in 512 GB capacity for $319.