Transcend Announces New High-Capacity USB 3.0 Flash Drives

Transcend, a maker of flash memory and SSD drives, announced several new USB flash drives in 128 GB and 256 GB capacities. They include the 256 GB JetFlash 780, the rugged 128 GB JetFlash 810, the classic JetFlash 700/730 and the capless JetFlash 790K/790W.
Along with one of the highest capacities on the market, the JetFlash 780 flash drive supports read speeds of up to 210 MB/s and write speeds of up to 140 MB/s, which should make transferring files blazing fast.
At 256 GB, in terms of storage capacity it's almost like you'd be carrying a whole computer drive with you, but in a much smaller package. Transcend said its 256 GB flash drive can store up to 120,000 images, 64,000 mp3s or 64 hours of Full HD video. There are also JetFlash 780 variants that range from 8 GB up to 128 GB.
The JetFlash 810 is a "rugged" flash drive that is splash, dust and shock resistant. It has a rubber housing that meets U.S. MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standards for drop-tests. The drive is available in five colors for each storage capacity.
The JetFlash 700/730 flash drives come in white and black, with a classic design and a LED indicator that turns on when the drives are in operation. The USB 3.0 drives offer speeds of up to 90 MB/s read and up to 40 MB/s write. The 700/730 flash drives are available in storage options from 4 GB to 128 GB.
The JetFlash 790K/790W offers a choice of capless and retractable designs that protect the drives and their contents. They also offer USB 3.0 speeds of 90 MB/s read and 40 MB/s write and can be found in capacities from 8 GB to 128 GB.
Nope but some of these in the article get close. If you are transferring from a HDD you might be speed limited by the HDD.
Pretty close? Hardly. USB 3.0 is about 450 MB/s in reality. Theres some that claim they can do 300 MB/s, which would be great, but they can barely reach half of that in reality.
And yeah, of course I am talking about an SSD here.
I am starting to think the reason for that is pretty simple: Heat.
I have read quite a few reviews of drives that claimed (or still claim) to reach such speeds. A lot of people reported about them getting very hot and actually failing after a few weeks, and yet they didnt even nearly reach claimed speeds unless it was compressible content. Others, like the PQI Thunder 4 were announced and only available for a few weeks, if at all, before being unavailable everywhere.
They are in German on several online shops. For example about the Mushkin Ventura Ultra and the Corsair Flash Voyager GTX. They all reported about excessive heat and failure after a few weeks. Those were about 6 or 7 different reports on just 2 sites and their overall rating was bad too. Not to mention the sudden vanishing of the PQI Thunder 4.
You can look them up on amazon.de and geizhals.at. Even amazon.com has a few of them, even though the overall rating there is fine, but I wouldnt trust reviews which dont even realize that those drives wont even reach the advertized speed.
It sounds more like trolling to me by someone who never bought the things in question and wanted to post a trolling review, one of the reasons why Amazon now makes you buy the thing in question from them or prove that you bought the thing in question before making a review.