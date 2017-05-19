Trending

SilverStone Introduces Its First TFX PSU

By

Small Form Factor (SFF) systems usually use SFX or TFX PSUs. The latter aren't as popular as the former, though. SilverStone, a company devoted to compact PSUs, released the TX300, which follows the TFX form factor and has Bronze efficiency.

SilverStone includes in its portfolio a great number of compact PSU offerings, but until now it didn't have a TFX unit. This changed today with the release of the TX300. The main features of the TX300 include Bronze efficiency, an 80mm diameter fan, 40°C temperature rating for continuous full power delivery, and a rather high mean time between failures (MTBF) number (100,000 hours, at least), according to SilverStone. 

The PSU is equipped with only a single 6-pin PCIe connector. It would be nice if SilverStone took the extra step here and used a 6+2 pin PCIe connector instead, but it seems it's engineers were afraid that the restricted capacity could lead to problems if someone used an energy-hungry graphics card. The number of SATA connectors is sufficient, though, and the same goes for the peripheral connectors, seeing as this PSU will be used inside a small chassis with a limited number of bays and slots for HDDs/SSDs and other type of devices.

All cables are fixed, and they feature black sleeving. Unfortunately the cables aren't fully sleeved back into the chassis, and this is a major downside; aesthetics aside, properly done sleeving also provides an extra protection layer.

Given that this PSU will be used inside small chassis with restricted airflow, it would be nice if it was equipped with over temperature protection (OTP), which in any case we believe that it is a crucial protection for every PSU. The PSU is quite affordable at $55, and the provided warranty is satisfactory at three years. With a richer protection features set, this unit would be even better, though.

SilverStone TFX Line
Model NumberTX300
OEMCWT (GPF Platform)
Capacity300W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 PLUS Bronze
ModularNo
Intel Haswell ReadyYes
Operating temperature0°C - 40°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection Over Power Protection Short Circuit Protection
MTBF100,000 hrs
Input Voltage 90 ~ 264 VAC
Cooling80 mm Fan
Dimensions85 mm (W) x 65 mm (H) x 175 mm (D) 3.35" (W) x 2.56" (H) x 6.89" (D)
Weight1 Kg (2.204 lb)
ComplianceATX12V v2.4
Form FactorTFX
Connectors1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector (350mm) 1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector (450mm) 1 x 6-Pin PCIE connector (350mm) 4 x SATA connector ("350mm / 150mm" x 2) 2 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector (350mm / 150mm) 1 x 4-Pin Floppy adapter connector (350mm / 150mm / 150mm)
+12V Max Power276W
combined +3.3, +5V95W
Warranty3 years
Price$55
5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • turkey3_scratch 19 May 2017 16:56
    It's fairly cheap at least, this form factor usually costs a pretty buck.
  • shrapnel_indie 19 May 2017 18:21
    19710694 said:
    It's fairly cheap at least, this form factor usually costs a pretty buck.

    Price isn't bad. Should be a solid unit too. However, most of the prices I see in TFX isn't horribly expensive either, not overall anyway at street prices....

    https://pcpartpicker.com/products/power-supply/#t=11&sort=a5&page=1&qq=1
  • bloodroses 19 May 2017 19:16
    I was hoping to see higher wattage than 300 for this form factor. SFX I know has gotten quite powerful over the years; lets hope the same for TFX. Silverstone power supplies are usually of decent quality though (I have a SFX 450w full modular).

    The biggest knock against this power supply is Seasonic's 350 watt 80+ gold can be bought for $5 more and their 300 watt 80+ gold is over $10 less. The Silverstone unit is colored black at least. :)
  • orionfotl 20 May 2017 10:59
    Hey Aris, this is made by CWT on their GPF platform. It also comes stock in 250W, 350W and 400W.
  • Aris_Mp 20 May 2017 17:22
    Thanks Orion!
