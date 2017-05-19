SilverStone Introduces Its First TFX PSU

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

SilverStone includes in its portfolio a great number of compact PSU offerings, but until now it didn't have a TFX unit. This changed today with the release of the TX300. The main features of the TX300 include Bronze efficiency, an 80mm diameter fan, 40°C temperature rating for continuous full power delivery, and a rather high mean time between failures (MTBF) number (100,000 hours, at least), according to SilverStone.

The PSU is equipped with only a single 6-pin PCIe connector. It would be nice if SilverStone took the extra step here and used a 6+2 pin PCIe connector instead, but it seems it's engineers were afraid that the restricted capacity could lead to problems if someone used an energy-hungry graphics card. The number of SATA connectors is sufficient, though, and the same goes for the peripheral connectors, seeing as this PSU will be used inside a small chassis with a limited number of bays and slots for HDDs/SSDs and other type of devices.

All cables are fixed, and they feature black sleeving. Unfortunately the cables aren't fully sleeved back into the chassis, and this is a major downside; aesthetics aside, properly done sleeving also provides an extra protection layer.

Given that this PSU will be used inside small chassis with restricted airflow, it would be nice if it was equipped with over temperature protection (OTP), which in any case we believe that it is a crucial protection for every PSU. The PSU is quite affordable at $55, and the provided warranty is satisfactory at three years. With a richer protection features set, this unit would be even better, though.