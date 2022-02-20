Windows 12 Development Reportedly Begins In Earnest Next Month

Two independent sources have said that Microsoft has either started or is on the verge of beginning the development of Windows 12. Redmond is currently shifting personnel around, readying teams to start Windows 12 development. The workplace reshuffling takes place just days after delivering the most significant update to Windows 11 since its introduction.

Microsoft MVP Swift on Security tweeted today that a source at Microsoft had told him, "Windows 12 is already under development, and it's going to require two TPMs." Deskmodder.de claims it too heard about Windows 12 development at Microsoft. However, this second independent source says that Windows 12 will only be in development starting from next month, as Microsoft is still building teams for the project.

On the "Two TPMs" detail, we have a split jury. Swift on Security isn't a heavy humor account by any means, but Deskmodder says that this reference is just a joke. Digging through our previous coverage of Windows and security, we think Swift on Security may be talking about Windows 12 requiring both a TPM and on-chip hardware like the Microsoft Pluton Processor and or AMD Platform Security Processor.

"Ryzen 6000 includes the new Microsoft Pluton security co-processor, which adds more functionality and "Xbox-class" security in addition to AMD's existing Platform Security Processor (PSP)," explained AMD. "The PSP still controls firmware authentication for secure boot, mapped I/O during runtime, and a cryptographic engine for security purposes. The Pluton processor steps in for fTPM functionality and additional OS-directed features."

Windows 10 was presumably the last version of the Windows OS when released back in 2015. It was pleasant to know that we would have an extended period of stability, with biannually alternating under-the-hood and feature updates from the OS that saved us from Windows 8. However, the announcement and launch of Windows 11 rudely awoke us from our contented undulating OS progress.

The story goes that Windows 11 was somehow necessary as the scale of the change demanded it. Some of the most significant heralded changes included a revamped task scheduler, which would make PCs more efficient with Intel's hybrid architecture Alder Lake processors becoming mainstream. Furthermore, there was a lot of emphasis on system security. It was mainly on this altar that Microsoft felt confident enough to sacrifice many serviceable older-gen CPUs (Intel Kaby Lake or older, AMD Ryzen 1000 or older).

So far, Windows 11 doesn't seem to have caught the hearts and minds of PC users - this is how we feel from the enthusiast side of the PC market. However, Windows has a fabled good version – destructive version cycle. For this reason, as well as perhaps pressure from systems and component makers to promote hardware upgrades, might be why Microsoft seems to be getting back on the regular major Windows version update track.

Last but not least, even with two independent sources behind these rumors of Windows 12 development, we still think the news requires some salt.