Microsoft Using Release Preview Ring for Throttled Delivery Tests

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Typically, Microsoft uses the Windows Insider Release Preview ring to test fairly stable builds shortly before release. But today, Windows Insider chief Dona Sarkar and senior program manager Brandon LeBlanc announced that the company is using the Release Preview ring to test the "throttled approach" to rolling out 19H2.

"This is not the final 19H2 build that we intend to make available via the Release Preview ring once we are closer to launch," the pair wrote.

Roughly 10 percent or Insiders that are in the Release Preview Ring will see what Microsoft is calling a "'seeker experience" to try Windows 10 19H2 under Windows Update. It's under Windows 10 version 1909, and users will be running Window 10 19H2 Build 18363.327.

But this build, which will not be the full version and won't have the full feature set of what's in the Slow ring at the moment. Those who don't want to live on the edge should consider stepping out of the Release Preview ring and into a different ring to avoid what may be an unstable build.

Microsoft will be rolling out 19H2, in full, with its servicing technology in an attempt to make updates less disruptive.