Trending

Microsoft and Razer May Bring Keyboard and Mouse to Xbox

By

Microsoft may be looking to blur the line between PC and console gaming. Window Central reports that Microsoft and Razer are working on bringing keyboard and mouse support to Xbox One, which could provide far more accuracy in some games, and allow players to use whatever control scheme they prefer.

The website got its hands on a presentation from Microsoft featuring some comments from Razer. The slideshow includes the ability to use Razer's Chroma lighting. Mice on Xbox One would require support for up to five buttons, wheel movement, and anything else you'd expect from a PC. All games would still require full support for gamepads.

Microsoft's notes also point out keyboards and mice could affect balance on multiplayer games. And while it would be up to developers, it's "highly suggested" that a mouse and keyboard setup be considered as part of matchmaking rules, as games can detect what controls are being used.

The presentation also suggests that any USB mice supported by a Windows PC would work on Xbox, including those with wireless dongles. However, there is no planned support for Bluetooth or mice with custom drivers.

Of course, just because these meetings are taking place doesn't mean that keyboard and mice will definitely come to Xbox in the near future, but it would make it easier for gamers to easily jump between the two platforms. We also don't know if Razer or Microsoft plans to produce new hardware as part of the reported partnership.

Sony's PlayStation 4 does allow for keyboards and mice in the settings, though it's mostly for web browsing and navigating menus. Some gamers use workarounds like XIM keyboard adapters on both PS4 and Xbox One (especially for competitive shooters like Overwatch and Fortnite), though if Microsoft's vision comes true, those workarounds won't be necessary on the latter console.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jaber2 25 June 2018 18:00
    Are there any PS, XBOX or Nintendo exclusive games that I can't play on my PC? I don't think I ever thought "Hey I want to play that game but I can't since its exclusively on console
    Reply
  • jimboraver77 25 June 2018 18:12
    actually i think this would be a great idea, i've spent alot of money on my pc, and sometimes i do wonder if its really worth all that extra cash over a xbox one or one x, i mean i pretty much just browse the net and play a few games. Could i really tell the difference in gfx quality if it wasnt a side by side comparison ??? I'm not so sure i could. I use an xbox controller for certain games on the PC anyway (rocket league, Fifa etc) but wouldn't dream of playing (Cod, Bf..., Pubg) with a controller. Hmmmm definitely something to think about, what do you guys and girls think ?
    Reply
  • fonzy 25 June 2018 18:24
    I would much rather see them turn the Xbox into a fully functional Gaming PC/Xbox. It doesn't have to be up-gradable except maybe the storage. I would definitely pay more for it.

    Rumor is they are going to have 3 different versions of the Xbox next gen, which IMO is a very bad idea.
    Reply
  • dloblack 25 June 2018 20:46
    there is a PS, xbox game that you can't play on PC...and its called red read redemption
    Reply
  • punkncat 25 June 2018 20:50
    One of my biggest complaints with consoles and smart TV/"sticks" is the inability to use the wonderful interface of a keyboard and track pad. I would absolutely LOVE to be able to plug my Logitech right into my TV. I mean (technically) with screen cast you can 'kinda' get around it...but such an elegant control method. One of the reasons I STILL have an HTPC.....games well too.
    Reply
  • Kenneth Hans 26 June 2018 00:50
    Oh I remember the announcement years back of how consoles were going to kill PCs. The worm has truly turned.
    Reply
  • Kridian 26 June 2018 00:54
    "Microsoft's notes also point out keyboards and mice could affect balance on multiplayer games." Annnd yes. It's the better choice for player movement period. And it's no longer a console when you add keyboard and mouse – it's a COMPUTER.

    Don't settle for less. Build your gaming PC today!
    Reply
  • Realist9 26 June 2018 14:33
    This is good news, but only if game makers support mouse/kb in the controls.

    We've all had crappy console port controls on PC, and it is a disaster.

    But if the game makers include proper mouse/kb controls and the ability to custom map controls to any key/mouse button, and display those controls in game (looking at you Dark Souls 3) this could seriously change my attitude towards console gaming.
    Reply
  • gilleskakaruto 26 June 2018 15:13
    21087922 said:
    Are there any PS, XBOX or Nintendo exclusive games that I can't play on my PC? I don't think I ever thought "Hey I want to play that game but I can't since its exclusively on console
    well the list of console exclusivities is so long, that it is a miracle you still think you can play everything on your PC
    I guess it is time you come out of your cave
    Reply