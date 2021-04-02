Trending

Microsoft to Produce Xbox Series X Mini Fridges

By

Not an April Fool’s Joke.

Xbox Series X Fridge
(Image credit: Xbox)

Remember the full-sized Xbox Series X fridge Microsoft sent out to a few celebrities as a marketing stunt back in October? Well, now it seems like you’ll soon be able to buy a miniature version of that same fridge, assuming that we haven’t been taken in by an especially cruel April Fools' joke. 

See more

Yesterday, on April 1st, the Twitter Marketing account held a poll asking viewers to vote for which branded accounts makes the best tweets. This was the finals for its "Best of Tweets" competition, meaning it was the culmination of a whole month of polls. The vote was between Skittles and Xbox, and Xbox Games Marketing GM tweeted out that if Xbox won, the company would produce a line of “real Xbox Series X mini fridges.”

I know what you’re thinking. That’s gotta be a joke, right? April Fools'? Well, at least according to Greenberg’s post, it was not.

See more

And now that it’s April 2nd and we’re all seeing a bit more clearly, Greenberg is promising to go through with mini-fridge production. Xbox won the Twitter poll by a narrow 0.6% margin, leading the GM to state that “we will move forward on our promise to make those Xbox Series X mini fridges.” He also said that the first unit produced would be filled with games and sent to Skittles as a show of good sportsmanship.

Obviously, there’s a lot of brand stuntwork at play here, but it’s still cool to think that you might soon be able to buy a version of an item that was only meant for influencers before. We don’t know any other details about the mini-fridges yet, but maybe in a decade, Microsoft and KFC will have switched places when it comes to food and games.

Topics
Consoles