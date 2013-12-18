Trending

XFX Unveils Passively Cooled Radeon R7 240 and 250 Cards

XFX has revealed two new passively cooled Radeon R7-200 series graphics cards.

It's not often that we see passively cooled graphics cards go through the pipeline, so when they do, it obviously catches our attention. The new Radeon R7-250 Core Edition and R7-240 Core Edition from XFX may not be the most powerful cards, but they will suffice for HTPCs.

While the XFX Radeon R9-250 Core Edition is built on a half-height PCB, due to its higher clock speeds it does need a full-height cooler to take care of it. Its GPU runs at 1050 MHz, and the 1 GB of GDDR5 memory is clocked at 4.6 GHz.

In contrast, the XFX Radeon R9-240 Core Edition features a similar half-height PCB, and because it's clocked a little lower, it can get away with just a half-height cooling solution as well, making the card low-profile. There was no official word, but with these kinds of cards we often see low profile expansion slot covers included. The GPU is clocked at 780 MHz and is wired to 2 GB of DDR3 memory which runs at 1.8 GHz.

The XFX R7-250 Core Edition will set you back about €92, and the R7-240 Core Edition will only cost you about €75. There may be cheaper solutions, but they won't be as silent.

  • anxiousinfusion 18 December 2013 07:54
    The perfect home theater cards.
  • rohitbaran 18 December 2013 08:23
    R9 250 and R9 240 in second and third paragraphs instead of R7. Typo.
  • Darkz0r 18 December 2013 09:32
    Never buying XFX again after the 7970 fiasco. What a bad brand, costumer support is a copy paste joke!
    Id rather have Asus passive cooled cards or nothing at all!
  • ocilfa 18 December 2013 09:43
    Now if only we could have a passive cooled R9 290x...
  • bemused_fred 18 December 2013 10:03
    12210389 said:
    Now if only we could have a passive cooled R9 290x...

    You'd need a cooling tower.

  • SteelCity1981 18 December 2013 10:49
    ^^^^^ or a down clocking the hell out of it. lol
  • Menigmand 18 December 2013 11:04
    There is just something passively cool about these cards.
  • chaospower 18 December 2013 13:44
    I think waiting for the new apus is a better option for a new htpc build
  • spookie 18 December 2013 13:45
    12210457 said:
    12210389 said:
    Now if only we could have a passive cooled R9 290x...

    You'd need a cooling tower.

    how do you like my new build: 4x passive cooled R9 290x's in crossfire
    http://whatiswatertreatment.files.wordpress.com/2011/08/cooling-towers-nice.jpg
  • lowguppy 18 December 2013 15:21
    It's too bad that the best low profile card of the new R7/R9 batch is the 250, and it is about 2/3s the performance of the previous gen's low profile 7750. I still might consider the 240 for very small HTPC that has to be silent, but I'd rather have a 7750 or a larger card on a riser.
