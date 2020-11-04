Xiaomi Cooks Up Palm Size Intel Mini-PC, Starting at $149

Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini (Image credit: Xiaomi)

According to a recent Gizmochina report, Xiaomi has launched a crowdfunding campaign to bring the brand's Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini to the market.

Xiaomi's upcoming mini-PC utilizes a similar recipe as the Chuwi Larkbox and GMK NucBox. The device measures 62 x 62 x 42mm, which is around the size of a Rubik's Cube. That's probably where Xiaomi drew its inspiration for the mini-PC. The Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini features a metallic body, but Xiaomi still managed to keep the weight at only 145g.

A Celeron J4125 processor from Intel powers Xiaomi's latest mini-PC. The Celeron J4125 is a quad-core 10W chip that lacks Hyper-Threading and comes with a 2-GHz base clock and 2.7-GHz boost clock. A small cooling fan actively keeps the Celeron J4125's operating temperatures under control. On the graphics side, the Celeron J4125 incorporates the Intel UHD Graphics 600 engine with 12 Execution Units (EUs) that operate between 250 MHz and 750 MHz.

Image 1 of 2 Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini (Image credit: Xiaomi) Image 2 of 2 Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi offers the Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4 memory. The device can house a single M.2 SSD. Xiaomi didn't specify the length, but we expect the mini-PC to accept M.2 drives up to 42mm long.

The Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini packs a TF card reader and 3.5mm audio jack up front and one HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports and one USB-C port at the rear of the miniature housing. There's also dual-band wireless and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

The base model, which feature 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage, retails for $149. The top model, on the other hand, comes with 8GB of memory and a 256GB of storage and sells for $186. The special Iron Man-inspired version comes with the same specifications as the top model, but costs $201. It's uncertain if the Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini will be available outside the Chinese market.