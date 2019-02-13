Xtrfy Launches the H2 Gaming Headset

Xtrfy, the peripheral brand of the renowned eSports organization Ninjas In Pyjama’s, announced its H2 gaming headset.

Compared to Xtrfy’s previous H1 headset, the H2 is the lineup’s more budget-oriented option. Erik Jensen, Xtrfy’s Chief Technology Officer, said:

“The H2 delivers the same esports-optimized soundscape as the H1, but with specifications that makes it a great choice for gamers who want a high-performing gaming headset below €100. Still, we’re focusing solely on high-quality materials and components, with durability being one of the key factors in the design of our headsets.”

The H2’s feature an aluminum frame paired with what Xtrfy have only described as ‘durable, lightweight construction.’ Moreover, you also get extra-large memory foam cushions for the earcups, covered in a mesh cloth for good breath-ability while the insides of the cushions use PU leather to reduce sound leakage.

Xtrfy also stated that the 53mm drivers are tuned to have the same ‘eSports-optimized’ sound signature as the H1s, which was developed together with players from Ninjas in Pyjama’s various eSports teams. Moreover, there’s a large detachable boom mic along with both single and dual 3.5mm connectors, as well as volume controls.

The H2 will go on sale in March for a recommended price of $99.00 USD and is already available for pre-order at some retailers.