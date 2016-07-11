Trending

Zotac Readies GTX 1060 Mini And AMP Edition Graphics Cards

By

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 Mini

As the July 19 release of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 quickly approaches, Nvidia’s board partners are hard at work preparing their variants of the GPU for the launch. So far, we're aware of models from MSI, Gigabyte, Asus and Inno3D. Zotac is putting the final touches on two compact GeForce GTX 1060 cards, for its Mini and AMP Edition product lines.

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 Mini

The smaller of Zotac’s two new cards is the Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 Mini. This fairly short GPU measures 6.85 inches long, and it has a thermal solution consisting of a single 90 mm fan attached to an aluminum heatsink.

Zotac’s other new graphics card, the Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 AMP Edition, is considerably longer at 8.27 inches. Zotac opted to use its IceStorm thermal solution on this GPU, which consists of a series of 8 mm copper heatpipes connected to a copper base plate and an aluminum heatsink. There are also two 90 mm fans that work to actively cool the GPU.

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 AMP Edition

Depending on the thermal conditions of the card, these fans will adjust their speed dynamically, and they will shut off when the GPU is cool enough to keep the system relatively quiet.

Zotac didn’t offer clock speeds, but the AMP Edition card will come factory overclocked above Nvidia’s Founder’s Edition specs. The company also didn’t say exactly when these GPUs will be released nor how much they would cost. It also failed to provide any pictures of the graphics cards, although the AMP Edition should look relatively similar to the Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 AMP Edition that uses the same cooler.

At earliest, expect to see these GPUs show up on July 19.

Update, 7/11/16, 11:00am PT: Zotac sent us additional details on these two GPUs. In addition to pictures, we also have exact measurements of the GPUs and their clock speed information. The image of the Zotac GTX 1070 AMP Edition has also been removed.

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060
GPUZotac GeForce GTX 1060 MiniZotac GeForce GTX 1060 AMP Edition
GPU Base Frequency1,506 MHz1,556 MHz
GPU Boost Frequency1,708 MHz1,771 MHz
Dimensions (L x W x H)174 x 111.15 mm (6.85 x 4.38 inches)Dual-Slot210 x 121.9 mm (8.27 x 4.8 inches)Dual-Slot
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 11 July 2016 13:34
    After having bought a slightly shorter (9.5" long) full-size 970, I like seeing more options like this Mini 6.8" version available. This helps to keep my mini-ITX case just a bit less crowded, and thus easier to build.
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 11 July 2016 13:36
    Zotac's 1060 Mini's 17.4cm length vs. the 17cm of the Fury Nano length. Let's see who offers the best absolute performance between the two, and the best performance per dollar for this particular market niche. :-)

    I wonder when AMD is going to drop the prices of their Fury line...
    Reply
  • himmatsj 11 July 2016 15:45
    I just hope the cooling is good. I've got an EVGA 960 SC (single fan ITX) and it's just a bit warmer than I'd like it. The Gigabyte GTX 1070 seems like it has got the best cooling though. Hopefully they use the same cooling solution for the GTX 1060 as well.
    Reply
  • cmi86 11 July 2016 18:52
    I wonder why the rx480 has been out for weeks now and still no official aib release confirmations yet the 1060 hasn't even been released yet and there is already a slew of aib cards ready to roll.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 11 July 2016 19:31
    18262004 said:
    I wonder why the rx480 has been out for weeks now and still no official aib release confirmations yet the 1060 hasn't even been released yet and there is already a slew of aib cards ready to roll.
    Probably because Nvidia put 1060 engineering samples in AIB's hands long enough ago that AIB partners won't need to put out reference designs as their initial offerings.

    AMD probably worked on the RX480 right up to the last minute before it would have been forced to delay launch and because AMD could not confirm the final specs until then, AIBs did not get time to design their own boards in time for launch.
    Reply
  • littleleo 12 July 2016 16:41
    18260532 said:
    Zotac's 1060 Mini's 17.4cm length vs. the 17cm of the Fury Nano length. Let's see who offers the best absolute performance between the two, and the best performance per dollar for this particular market niche. :-)

    I wonder when AMD is going to drop the prices of their Fury line...

    That was the 1st thing that popped into my head lets compare it to the Nano. Of course to be honest I never had anyone ask for a nano.
    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 13 July 2016 07:17
    18266673 said:
    Of course to be honest I never had anyone ask for a nano.
    Do you own a computer shop?
    Reply
  • littleleo 13 July 2016 16:27
    18270039 said:
    18266673 said:
    Of course to be honest I never had anyone ask for a nano.
    Do you own a computer shop?

    No, I sell to computer shops I work for a Disty.
    Reply