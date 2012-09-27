Trending

AMD Trinity On The Desktop: A10, A8, And A6 Get Benchmarked!

Benchmark Results: Content Creation

3ds Max is known as a floating-point-intensive application, and it’s in this test that Piledriver’s shared resources hurt its performance relative to Llano. A8-3850 isn’t even the quickest previous-gen APU available, and it’s still faster than the unreleased A10-5800K in this real-world metric.

Fortunately, APUs aren’t being positioned as great solutions for workstations. Nevertheless, 3ds Max serves as a reminder that AMD’s newest architecture makes certain compromises that affect the behavior of some applications positively and others negatively.

The same goes for SolidWorks. Although the Trinity-based parts don’t trail by much, you wouldn’t expect a flagship A10 to lose out to last year’s A8. But when you’re pushing floating-point-heavy math, that’s the trade-off you’re going to see.

  • mayankleoboy1 14 June 2012 11:26
    Nice scoop, Chris!
  • Youngmind 14 June 2012 11:38
    This is so exciting! AMD is probably going to dominate the lower-end and give the poor gamers like me more bang-for-buck as their IGP get better and better :)!
  • dudewitbow 14 June 2012 11:42
    depending on how its priced, its a really nice alternative for bare budget gaming that opens up a quad core as well
  • 14 June 2012 11:45
    I can't WAIT for this, HAIL AMD!!!!
  • 14 June 2012 11:48
    So this means that a 'Crossfired' Trinity APU would beat ANY similarly-priced Intel (CPU+discrete GPU) ???
    Well at least in gaming
  • dudewitbow 14 June 2012 11:53
    JiggerByteSo this means that a 'Crossfired' Trinity APU would beat ANY similarly-priced Intel (CPU+discrete GPU) ???Well at least in gaming
    really the question is what gpus are able to hybrid crossfire with it. the information was never public. not all amd gpus will hybrid crossfire with it.
  • 14 June 2012 11:54
    Well, where are the Ivy/Sandy i5's and i3's???

    Once they are pitted against each other, that will be A TRUE measure of the APU Trinity's marketability
  • mayankleoboy1 14 June 2012 11:56
    in the OpenCL Winzip benchmark, when openCL is enabled the workload is done only by the iGPU or the CPU as well ?

    i mean what is the processor usage during the benchmark ? are all CPU cores used? or only one?
  • cangelini 14 June 2012 11:57
    mayankleoboy1in the OpenCL Winzip benchmark, when openCL is enabled the workload is done only by the iGPU or the CPU as well ?i mean what is the processor usage during the benchmark ? are all CPU cores used? or only one?Good question--I'll take a look for you.
  • monkeymonk 14 June 2012 12:00
    This is awesome. Glad to hear pile driver is making improvements.
