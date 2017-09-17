Aerocool Project 7 850W PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the ACP-850FP7's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Results

A few years ago, we couldn't have imagined an Aerocool PSU taking the lead from Corsair's high-end offerings. Only the fresh HX850 manages to beat the ACP-850FP7 (as does EVGA's not-so-quiet 850 G3 and Seasonic's Prime Gold 850).

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here To See More Results

With an MSRP of close to $170, the ACP-850FP7's value rating doesn't look so good. Aerocool probably needs to drop its price in order to do battle with other high-end offerings in this category.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click Here To See More Results

Only two Corsair PSUs achieve similar noise results as Aerocool's ACP-850FP7 under normal operating conditions. If you need an impressively quiet power supply, look to the Corsair or Aerocool offerings.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click Here To See More Results

The ACP-850FP7's overall efficiency is tops among its 850W competition with similar 80 PLUS and ETA certifications.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content