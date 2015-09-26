Trending

AirVPN Review

By

AirVPN was the top write-in choice on our VPN survey, and today we're pairing our own test results with your reader assessments.

Introduction

Based on open source software, AirVPN has a strong anti-censorship and pro-net neutrality stance and maintains security and anonymity as a top priority.

When we asked Tom’s Hardware readers to rate some of the top VPN choices, we weren’t expecting to see such a strong and positive response from AirVPN supporters. Although AirVPN did not receive the most ratings (PIA won with over 170 reader ratings), it was the top write in choice with 18 reader responses. The VPN service also had the most positive score with an average overall rating of 4.78 and no ratings below 4 stars, beating PIA at 4.39, TorGuard at 4.57, IPVanish at 4.45 and HMA at 4.07.

Overall, readers were most impressed with AirVPN’s reliability and speed, claiming solid connections and a good privacy and security policy. Several readers commented on the service's ease of use, proactive customer support and regular engagement with AirVPN’s community. Though many seemed to think AirPVN offers a good amount of servers and locations, one reader pointed out that most of the currently available servers are based in North America and Europe, with few or no options in Asia, Latin America and Australia. Also, a couple of responders commented on the lack of a DNS leak tool and poor documentation on how to fix DNS leaks.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mamasan2000 26 September 2015 12:15
    Did not see Astrill mentioned.

    Watch that video to get an idea of it's performance (it's very good).
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9bhbEm7JAk

    That's what I'd go with. VPN always makes you loose bandwidth, the question is how much. Less the better.
  • getochkn 26 September 2015 19:26
    On my PC, using the PIA client, I only go down less than 10mb. I get 100mb/s without VPN, 92mb/s with VPN. The problem is trying to get it running on a router, then the speeds drop down to 20-30mbs. Router CPU's just can't handle VPN's with full speed yet. Sucks because I rather my router is VPN'd, then everything that connects goes through that connection. Most VPN's don't give you like 30 accounts and when you have a ton of devices in your house, it sucks. Also things like chromecast, roku's, etc, can't connect to a VPN directly without using a router, then I loose 70mb/s.

    Someone needs to make a VPN router. lol.
  • Urzu1000 28 September 2015 13:18
    I'm a little surprised to see this article. I just finished a free three-day trial of AirVPN last night.

    I've been testing out multiple VPNs over the past year, and I've gone from TorGuard to Private Internet Access, to IPVanish. All three of those were "Meh" in terms of the quality of their services.

    Then I tried AirVPN, and no pun intended, I was blown away. It had a proper client, lots and lots of transparency, stability, and best of all, speed.

    The other VPNs have been pretty inconsistent speed wise. IPVanish in particular was a bit odd. I did a speed test, and the speeds appeared amazing. However, in practice, I got much less than that on downloads. It could have been coincidence, considering how much that service lost connection, but it still seems a little shady.

    All in all though, I'm going to be purchasing a quarterly subscription to AirVPN later today.
  • JacFlasche 28 September 2015 13:56
    Well Tom's suggestion that PIA was a good service was totally wrong if you are interested in actual P2P speed. As I said in my response to the other article my actual download speed is 15 times faster over iPredator than the damn PIA account I bought on your advice. Unless you do download tests with actual movie files, what does it matter what the speed is, if the service is downgrading or filtering P2P activity. I tried every connection on PIA and the best I could get on a popular movie over P2P was 23Kb compared to over 600 on iPredator.

    What do you think the average person uses VPN for? It sure as hell ain't playing games online.

    Do a real test with a download over P2P
  • Urzu1000 28 September 2015 14:05
    16696463 said:
    Well Tom's suggestion that PIA was a good service was totally wrong if you are interested in actual P2P speed. As I said in my response to the other article my actual download speed is 15 times faster over iPredator than the damn PIA account I bought on your advice. Unless you do download tests with actual movie files, what does it matter what the speed is, if the service is downgrading or filtering P2P activity. I tried every connection on PIA and the best I could get on a popular movie over P2P was 23Kb compared to over 600 on iPredator.

    What do you think the average person uses VPN for? It sure as hell ain't playing games online.

    Do a real test with a download over P2P

    I can confirm that P2P downloading is extremely fast with AirVPN. They don't throttle it. During my three day trial, I downloaded ~80GB of files via torrents. They weren't the most popular in the world, with only a handful of seeders each, but I got on average around 3-5 MB/s download speed, which leads me to believe they don't throttle it at all. I was lucky get get 800KB/s with the others.
  • getochkn 28 September 2015 15:29
    Well I guess Tom's isn't interested in the movie torrent piracy aspect of VPN testing.
  • ToineF 29 September 2015 18:47
    When you click on the AirVPN logo, it doesn't bring you to the right website I think... or is it just me?
  • paolob 02 October 2015 23:40
    There is a critical mistake in the article, ToineF is right... when you click on the AirVPN logo or in the "Buy" icon you are directed to a totally different VPN web site which has nothing to do with AirVPN! The correct web site is airvpn.org
  • Fabrizio76 06 October 2015 12:54
    In more than one week, the article author Lucian Armasu don't read any comment on his article? Unbelievable.
  • paolob 07 October 2015 11:54
    Links have been fixed (Oct 7).
