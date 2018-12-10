Trending

AMD Athlon 200GE Review: Zen and Vega Get Cheap

By

Civilization VI Graphics and AI, Dawn of War III

Civilization VI AI Test

Civilization VI's AI test measures CPU performance in a turn-based strategy game and tends to favor per-core performance.

The Athlon trails due to its lower per-core performance, but pulls even with the Pentium G4560 after tuning.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Overclocking gives the Athlon 200GE a 13.9% performance boost in this title.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The Athlon 200GE trails its competition by a significant margin. We also noticed stuttering during the benchmark, which manifests in our charts as poor frame rate percentiles, regardless of whether the Athlon is overclocked or not. 

MORE: Best Cheap CPUs


MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy


MORE: All CPUs Content