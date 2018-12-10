AMD Athlon 200GE Review: Zen and Vega Get Cheap

Civilization VI Graphics and AI, Dawn of War III
Civilization VI AI Test
Civilization VI's AI test measures CPU performance in a turn-based strategy game and tends to favor per-core performance.
The Athlon trails due to its lower per-core performance, but pulls even with the Pentium G4560 after tuning.
Civilization VI Graphics Test
Overclocking gives the Athlon 200GE a 13.9% performance boost in this title.
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
The Athlon 200GE trails its competition by a significant margin. We also noticed stuttering during the benchmark, which manifests in our charts as poor frame rate percentiles, regardless of whether the Athlon is overclocked or not.
