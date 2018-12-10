AMD Athlon 200GE Review: Zen and Vega Get Cheap

AMD Athlon 200GE deals 24 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD Athlon 200GE 2-Core... Amazon Prime £44.17 View Amd Gmbh - CPU AMD AM4 Athlon... eBay £56.29 View Deal ends Mon, Jun 1

Civilization VI Graphics and AI, Dawn of War III

Civilization VI AI Test

Civilization VI's AI test measures CPU performance in a turn-based strategy game and tends to favor per-core performance.

The Athlon trails due to its lower per-core performance, but pulls even with the Pentium G4560 after tuning.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Overclocking gives the Athlon 200GE a 13.9% performance boost in this title.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The Athlon 200GE trails its competition by a significant margin. We also noticed stuttering during the benchmark, which manifests in our charts as poor frame rate percentiles, regardless of whether the Athlon is overclocked or not.

