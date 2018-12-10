AMD Athlon 200GE Review: Zen and Vega Get Cheap

AMD Athlon 200GE deals 24 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD Athlon 200GE 2-Core... Amazon Prime £44.17 View Amd Gmbh - CPU AMD AM4 Athlon... eBay £56.29 View Deal ends Mon, Jun 1

Office and Productivity

Adobe Creative Cloud

Even though this suite has a few parallelized workloads, its final score is heavily influenced by the lightly-threaded tasks common in most desktop applications.

The delta between AMD's Athlon 200GE and Ryzen 3 2200G isn't surprising. While both CPUs employ the same underlying architecture, the 2200G includes two more physical cores. Consequently, even though we hit 3.9 GHz with both models, our overclocked Athlon can't keep up.

Web Browser

The Krakken suite evaluates JavaScript performance using audio, imaging, and cryptography workloads. Like most browser-based benchmarks, single-threaded performance reigns supreme.

After tuning, our Athlon 200GE sample catches up to AMD's Ryzen 3 CPUs in Kraken, but struggles to keep up during the WebXPRT and MotionMark tests. At stock settings, the Athlon 200GE lands in last place across all three benchmarks.

Productivity

The application start-up metric measures load time snappiness in word processors, GIMP, and Web browsers under warm- and cold-start conditions. Other platform-level considerations affect this test as well, including the storage subsystem. Single-core performance plays a significant part in determining responsiveness, which leaves the Athlon 200GE at the bottom of our chart. Fortunately, it's also the least-expensive CPU in our test pool, preserving AMD's value proposition.

Our video conferencing suite measures performance in single- and multi-user applications that utilize the Windows Media Foundation for playback and encoding. It also performs facial detection to model real-world usage. After overclocking, the 200GE is surprisingly competitive against Intel's Pentium line-up.

The photo editing benchmark measures performance with Futuremark's binaries using the ImageMagick library. Common photo processing workloads also tend to be parallelized. Although the 200GE starts off slow at its stock 3.2 GHz, overclocking helps propel the chip beyond Intel's Core i3-7100.

