Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G Review: Renoir Ushers in a New Era for 7nm Desktop APUs

The TLDR

The charts above provide the geometric mean of several of our application tests (listed in the chart title) that are representative of broader trends in lightly- and multi-threaded applications. To maintain consistency within our test pool, we conducted all of the tests below with a discrete graphics card handling the display output.

We included all of our standard application testing below, but the quick takeaway is that the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G offers 32% faster performance than the Ryzen 5 3400G in single threaded workloads. The chip also comes within a stone's throw of the 10700F's performance in single-threaded apps, only trailing by a mere 1%.

The Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G also offers more than twice the threaded performance of the Ryzen 5 3400G and trails the 10700F by 2.6% at stock settings, but leads the Intel chip by 1.5% after overclocking.

Rendering on AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

Cinebench is a Zen-friendly benchmark, and here we see the stock 4750G edge past the Core i7-10700F, and take a slight lead after overclocking. It isn't surprising to see the 4750G nearly double the performance of the Ryzen 5 3400G – it comes with twice the number of cores, thus setting the stage for big leaps in threaded CPU workloads on APUs. The 10700F returns fire in the LuxMark C++, V-Ray and Blender tests as its takes the lead, but it trails in multi-threaded POV-Ray.

The Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G also takes a lead over the 10700F in single-threaded Cinebench, but trails again in the POV-Ray benchmark that leans heavier on AVX throughput.

Encoding on AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

The single-threaded LAME and FLAC encoding tests respond well to per-core performance, which typically benefits Intel's chips. The Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G carves out a slim lead in LAME and only trails the 10700F by 0.5% in the FLAC benchmark, showing that it is particularly competitive in this price range.

The threaded HandBrake x264 and x265 tests find the two chips trading blows, with slim performance deltas that swing either way between the chips.

Web Browsing on AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

Single-threaded performance reigns supreme in most web browsers, and the Ryzen 7 4750G marks a tremendous improvement over the previous-gen Ryzen 5 3400G. Intel still holds the overall lead in these tests, but Renoir significantly reduces the gap between AMD's APUs and Intel's competing chips.

Office and Productivity on AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

Clock rates benefit the majority of the GIMP image processing and Microsoft Office tests, both of which benefit from faster per-core performance. This area is of significant importance for the professional segment, and we can see that the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and the 10700F are often closely matched, with performance skewing one way or another based on the application's preference for threading or other factors, like L3 cache capacity. Intel takes the overall lead in the Microsoft Office suite, but the 4750G leads in several of the sub-tests. Again, we're looking at a massive generational leap for AMD in both multi- and single-threaded performance, so Intel doesn't hold any clear wins that would drastically alter the purchasing decision for someone focused on light productivity applications.

Compression and AVX on AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

The 7zip and Zlib compression/decompression benchmarks rely heavily upon threading and work directly from system memory, thus avoiding the traditional storage bottleneck in these types of tasks. As we've come to expect, the Zen 2 processors dominate in 7zip and Zlib compression tasks.

AMD's Zen 2 architecture takes a massive step forward in AVX throughput, and here we see the impact in y-cruncher when we compare the 4750G to the 3400G. Not only does the 4750G come equipped with extra cores for crunching the threaded workload, it is nearly twice as fast in the single-threaded y-cruncher tests, too. The combination of more cores and faster AVX performance explains the 3X improvement over the 3400G in the threaded y-cruncher test.

