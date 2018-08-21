Trending

Antec HCG1000 Extreme 1000W PSU Review: Good Looks For $150

By

Protection Features & DC Power Sequencing

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: 102.994A (126.5%), 12.068V 5V: 33.2A (132.8%), 5.011V 3.3V: 29.7A (118.8%), 3.325V 5VSB: 4.2A (140%), 5.026V
OPP1275.7W (127.57%)
OTP✓ (135°C @ 12V heat sink)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

According to our testing, all protection features are active and working properly. Under real-world conditions, the +12V rail can deliver more than 100A of current output, so the HCG1000 Extreme won't have a problem with power spikes on this rail.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V voltages must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail’s output during power-up and normal operation.

For our first measurement, we turn the power supply off and switch it back on without any load on its rails. In the second test, we set the PSU to standby mode, dial in a full load, and start the PSU. In the last test, while the PSU is switched off, we dial in a full load before restoring power to it.

We never saw the 3.3V rail's voltage exceed the +12V or 5V rail during the PSU's start-up phase, so everything checks out in this test.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • richardvday 21 August 2018 14:12
    I am very curious why so many 1000W or larger PSU's ? How many of these do they actually sell ? How many people need a 1000w PSU ? 500-600W seems the sweet spot that most people would need. I have an 850W that I have been kicking myself in the head for ever since really. I need 500W so my efficiency sucks, wasting energy.
    Reply
  • totalinsanity4 23 August 2018 01:22
    PSUs are actually most efficient when you're at about half load, so people with 500-600W loads will actually be seeing a slightly lower power bill with a 1000W PSU than, for instance, a 650W one
    Reply
  • richardvday 23 August 2018 12:24
    And idling ?
    Reply
  • crmaris 24 August 2018 05:22
    modern PSUs featuring LLC resonant converters also have good efficiency under light loads regardless capacity, given that their design is good. With LLC Burst Mode efficiency under light loads vastly improves.
    Reply
  • test_purch1 24 August 2018 11:59
    Test Automation comment 1535112055212
    Reply