Antec HCG1000 Extreme 1000W PSU Review: Good Looks For $150

Protection Features & DC Power Sequencing

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: 102.994A (126.5%), 12.068V 5V: 33.2A (132.8%), 5.011V 3.3V: 29.7A (118.8%), 3.325V 5VSB: 4.2A (140%), 5.026V OPP 1275.7W (127.57%) OTP ✓ (135°C @ 12V heat sink) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

According to our testing, all protection features are active and working properly. Under real-world conditions, the +12V rail can deliver more than 100A of current output, so the HCG1000 Extreme won't have a problem with power spikes on this rail.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V voltages must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail’s output during power-up and normal operation.

For our first measurement, we turn the power supply off and switch it back on without any load on its rails. In the second test, we set the PSU to standby mode, dial in a full load, and start the PSU. In the last test, while the PSU is switched off, we dial in a full load before restoring power to it.

We never saw the 3.3V rail's voltage exceed the +12V or 5V rail during the PSU's start-up phase, so everything checks out in this test.

