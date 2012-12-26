Trending

Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

The pursuit of performance often dictates that we simply live with a loud PC. Enthusiasts sometimes feel forced to choose between reasonable acoustics and the ventilation needed to overclock. Today, we evaluate three cases that promise to deliver both.

Cooler Master Silencio 650

The Silencio 650’s most unusual feature, its solid aluminum drive bay door, is thick enough to block any internal noises that we can think of. That doesn’t mean sound can’t get from other places, nor does it mean that this is the Silencio 650’s only unusual feature.

Other interesting additions include two sliding doors on the top panel, a flash media drive, and a hard drive selector.

The Silencio 650’s top-panel sliding door covers the flash media interface, a set of USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports, and headphone/mic jacks, plus two sliding switches for controlling hard drive selection and fan speed. Although you'd probably get in the habit of leaving the door open, doing so exposes the ports and switches to dust build-up.

The rear sliding door covers mounts capable of supporting 140 mm or 120 mm fans for top-panel exhaust. Although leaving this door open allows heat to escape, noise does as well.

The thick aluminum door covers a mesh-paneled fan grille, a pair of 120 mm intake fans, and three 5.25” external bays. A single-drive 3.5” backplane fills the lowest 5.25” bay.

Cooler Master places the Silencio 650’s liquid-cooling pass-through holes high on the chassis, where the lines won’t block access to cards. An eighth slot cover is placed below, holding port breakout plates where competitors often place coolant line pass-through holes.

44 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jrayx 26 December 2012 11:45
    I like the Silencio 650 features, but the airflow is restricted in the front and bottom. And no one sells that case in my country.
  • James296 26 December 2012 11:46
    sweet, been looking for a quiet gaming case =)
  • dthesleepless 26 December 2012 12:17
    I'd like to see how the Nanoxia Deep Silence 1 compares in your testing.

    In my testing I found it to be the most efficient silent case I've ever had on my workbench.
  • EzioAs 26 December 2012 12:23
    Things I love about silence optimized case: Simple, elegant look. Nothing tacky and doesn't looks like it was made for some 12 years old

    Things I hate about silence optimized case: Usually doesn't cool well (poor airflow) and isn't really that much quieter compared to non silence optimized case

    It 's really hard to find the right balance but I'm loving the Antec P280. Exterior and interior looks good and seems spacious enough. Price isn't so bad either.

    Any chance you could review the Nanoxia Deep Silence 1? Heard a lot of good things about it .
  • JOSHSKORN 26 December 2012 12:33
    I'd like to see the Fractal Design Define R4 (and/or XL if it's not out of stock, which it currently is) reviewed and compared at some point. It's suppose to be a quiet case. Gaming, not sure about that one.
  • 26 December 2012 12:37
    There is also the Corsair 550D to look at for the quite gaming experience.
  • killerclick 26 December 2012 12:39
    As usual, Cooler Master is mediocre at best. What pathetic company, the only thing they seem to do good is marketing to budget-conscious consumers.
  • EzioAs 26 December 2012 12:55
    9540164 said:
    As usual, Cooler Master is mediocre at best. What pathetic company, the only thing they seem to do good is marketing to budget-conscious consumers.

    I disagree. A lot of their chassis are good (HAF, Elite). I like their storm stryker/trooper. Most of their peripherals have great quality and reasonable price compared to something like Razer. Their coolers are also great as well (Hyper 212/212+/212 EVO). I just find their power supply unit to be the 2nd grade components, almost all of them I wouldn't use or recommend to other people
  • mayankleoboy1 26 December 2012 13:17
    ^ except for the high-end cooler master PSU's. They are quite decent, probably because Seasonic actually makes them.
  • Crashman 26 December 2012 13:58
    dthesleeplessI'd like to see how the Nanoxia Deep Silence 1 compares in your testing.In my testing I found it to be the most efficient silent case I've ever had on my workbench.JOSHSKORNI'd like to see the Fractal Design Define R4 (and/or XL if it's not out of stock, which it currently is) reviewed and compared at some point. It's suppose to be a quiet case. Gaming, not sure about that one.Perhaps you will...has anybody ever noticed the resemblance between those two?
