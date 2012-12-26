Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

Cooler Master Silencio 650

The Silencio 650’s most unusual feature, its solid aluminum drive bay door, is thick enough to block any internal noises that we can think of. That doesn’t mean sound can’t get from other places, nor does it mean that this is the Silencio 650’s only unusual feature.

Other interesting additions include two sliding doors on the top panel, a flash media drive, and a hard drive selector.

The Silencio 650’s top-panel sliding door covers the flash media interface, a set of USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports, and headphone/mic jacks, plus two sliding switches for controlling hard drive selection and fan speed. Although you'd probably get in the habit of leaving the door open, doing so exposes the ports and switches to dust build-up.

The rear sliding door covers mounts capable of supporting 140 mm or 120 mm fans for top-panel exhaust. Although leaving this door open allows heat to escape, noise does as well.

The thick aluminum door covers a mesh-paneled fan grille, a pair of 120 mm intake fans, and three 5.25” external bays. A single-drive 3.5” backplane fills the lowest 5.25” bay.

Cooler Master places the Silencio 650’s liquid-cooling pass-through holes high on the chassis, where the lines won’t block access to cards. An eighth slot cover is placed below, holding port breakout plates where competitors often place coolant line pass-through holes.