Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

Cooler Master Silencio 650
The Silencio 650’s most unusual feature, its solid aluminum drive bay door, is thick enough to block any internal noises that we can think of. That doesn’t mean sound can’t get from other places, nor does it mean that this is the Silencio 650’s only unusual feature.
Other interesting additions include two sliding doors on the top panel, a flash media drive, and a hard drive selector.
The Silencio 650’s top-panel sliding door covers the flash media interface, a set of USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports, and headphone/mic jacks, plus two sliding switches for controlling hard drive selection and fan speed. Although you'd probably get in the habit of leaving the door open, doing so exposes the ports and switches to dust build-up.
The rear sliding door covers mounts capable of supporting 140 mm or 120 mm fans for top-panel exhaust. Although leaving this door open allows heat to escape, noise does as well.
The thick aluminum door covers a mesh-paneled fan grille, a pair of 120 mm intake fans, and three 5.25” external bays. A single-drive 3.5” backplane fills the lowest 5.25” bay.
Cooler Master places the Silencio 650’s liquid-cooling pass-through holes high on the chassis, where the lines won’t block access to cards. An eighth slot cover is placed below, holding port breakout plates where competitors often place coolant line pass-through holes.
In my testing I found it to be the most efficient silent case I've ever had on my workbench.
Things I hate about silence optimized case: Usually doesn't cool well (poor airflow) and isn't really that much quieter compared to non silence optimized case
It 's really hard to find the right balance but I'm loving the Antec P280. Exterior and interior looks good and seems spacious enough. Price isn't so bad either.
Any chance you could review the Nanoxia Deep Silence 1? Heard a lot of good things about it .
I disagree. A lot of their chassis are good (HAF, Elite). I like their storm stryker/trooper. Most of their peripherals have great quality and reasonable price compared to something like Razer. Their coolers are also great as well (Hyper 212/212+/212 EVO). I just find their power supply unit to be the 2nd grade components, almost all of them I wouldn't use or recommend to other people