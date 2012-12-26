Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

Inside Azza's Silentium 920

The Silentium 920’s removable dust filter should be cleaned periodically, so Azza makes peeling away the face an easy task. But be careful as you pull it away; the face remains connected to the main chassis by its front-panel cables.

The two externally-facing 3.5" bays you see in the shot above are only designed to support one drive, which fits into a 5.25" bay cover with a 3.5" adapter plate. Perhaps this chassis was used as the foundation for other models with different paneling?

The Silentium 920 is exactly ATX-sized, leaving little room for oversized motherboards, and no extra space for a double-slot graphics card in the bottom slot of an ATX board.

A closer inspection of the Silentium 920’s interior reveals that most of its standoffs are formed into the motherboard tray.

There wouldn't have been enough space behind the Silentium 920’s motherboard tray for cables if Azza hadn't expanded the side panel. As we've mentioned, the company fills the expanded space with noise-dampening foam, but it's soft enough to allow cable management. Our only installation problem was sliding the right panel on and off its latches, since the foam doesn’t move (as it shouldn’t).