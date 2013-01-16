Trending

AOC I2757Fh And ViewSonic VX2770Smh: Two 27" IPS Monitors

By

With monitor prices creeping lower than ever, even the latest IPS-based models are now affordable. Today, we look at a pair of 27-inch, LED-lit, 1080p displays from AOC and ViewSonic. Both products recently hit the market and are selling for around $300.

Measurement And Calibration Methodology

To measure and calibrate the monitors, we used an i1Pro spectrophotometer and the latest version of SpectraCal CalMAN software (v5.0.3).

For patterns, we employ an AccuPel DVG-5000 video signal generator. This approach removes video cards and drivers from the signal chain, allowing the display to receive true reference patterns. Connections were made via HDMI.

The AccuPel DVG-5000 is capable of generating all types of video signals at any resolution and refresh rate up to 1920x1080 at 60 Hz. It can also display motion patterns to evaluate a monitor's video processing capabilities, with 3D patterns available in every format. This allows us to measure color and grayscale performance, crosstalk, and ghosting in 3D content via the 3D glasses.

Now, let's see how a $300 IPS panel stacks up to pricier screens.

66 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 16 January 2013 11:25
    1920x1080?

    Next.
    Reply
  • kinggremlin 16 January 2013 11:41
    Unless you're legally blind, why would anyone want a 27" 1920x1080 monitor? I still don't get why one industry thinks we need 1920x1080 on a 5" cell phone, while another thinks 1920x1080 is all the resolution you'll ever need no matter how big your screen.
    Reply
  • Nintendo Maniac 64 16 January 2013 11:44
    In other news, Micro Center and Monoprice have 27" monitors @ 2560x1440 for just under $400, both of which are based off the inexpensive 27" Korean monitors but come with a US warranty:

    Micro Center - AURIA EQ276W 27" IPS LED Monitor @ $399.99Monoprice - 27" IPS LED CrystalPro Monitor WQHD @ $390.60
    Surely that's the comparison readers really want to see. Get on it Tom's!
    Reply
  • 16 January 2013 11:52
    I bought myself Achieva Shimian QH270-Lite on ebay and it is a 2560x1440 monitor with 6ms response time. Its basically a rejected apple monitor with no frills and no warranty (sold in Korea for $200). I doubt monitor manufactures will release 2560x1440 monitors at mainstream prices within the end of this year, as Intel predicted. Or 4k monitors by 2015.

    Here are some links to sites dedicated to these 27" 2560x1440 monitors:

    http://www.overclock.net/t/1215866/reviewed-400-2560x1440-ips-no-ag-90hz-achieva-shimian-qh270-and-catleap-q270
    http://hardforum.com/showthread.php?s=555ec44784c7ce14633a870f574d2b48&t=1675393
    http://www.overclock.net/t/1228062/achieva-shimian-monitor-club

    If you you would like to know more how your graphics card, monitor perform on 1440P and above resolution with certain games, go to to this link:

    http://www.overclock.net/t/1291882/1440p-and-above-gaming-club-1440p/0_100
    Reply
  • grokem 16 January 2013 11:55
    Thanks for the review. These do look like very good choices for those that don't need a gaming monitor. No offense to this review as I do think it serves a purpose and will be useful to many. However, I think I'm going to quit reading monitor reviews for a couple of years. Maybe by then my 15 year old monitor and my 10 year old ~$500 LCD will be surpassed by something new and better.
    Reply
  • Nintendo Maniac 64 16 January 2013 12:01
    10448090 said:
    However, I think I'm going to quit reading monitor reviews for a couple of years. Maybe by then my 15 year old monitor and my 10 year old ~$500 LCD will be surpassed by something new and better.
    They already have been surpassed, but the tech is expensive currently:
    Sony PVM2541 25-inch Professional OLED Picture Monitor
    Reply
  • bavman 16 January 2013 12:23
    Pass. 27'' is way to big for 1080p, needs 1440 at the minimum.

    Manufactures need to stop making 1080p monitors. With 4k around the corner, it should be at least 1440 or 1600 now. Were not gonna get anywhere until someone finally starts to really mass produce higher res monitors
    Reply
  • abbadon_34 16 January 2013 13:31
    Remember when CRT's supported tons of resolutions and refresh rates, more than most could handle? Then trendiness and HDCP got in the way.
    Reply
  • zander1983 16 January 2013 13:58
    Nintendo Maniac 64They already have been surpassed, but the tech is expensive currently:Sony PVM2541 25-inch Professional OLED Picture Monitor
    Still 1080p, pass.
    Reply
  • Nintendo Maniac 64 16 January 2013 14:41
    10448091 said:
    They already have been surpassed, but the tech is expensive currently:
    Sony PVM2541 25-inch Professional OLED Picture Monitor
    10448095 said:
    Still 1080p, pass.

    It's a 24" monitor, what did you expect? (they market it at 25" but it's really 24 5/8")

    If they come out with a 27-30" monitor, surely it'd be 2560px wide since they are professional-level displays.
    Reply