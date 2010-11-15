Enthusiast Power Protection: Four-Way 900 W UPS Roundup

Power Protection Or Rage Prevention?
Few events are more upsetting than getting to the toughest part of a game and having your PC go down. Less traumatic (but still troublesome) are situations like losing a video only seconds before you’re done re-encoding it. Even losing a carefully-written email before it can be sent is enough to push some Tom's Hardware editors past the edge of sanity (Ed.: *raises hand*).
Enthusiasts often rely on little more than a surge protector to keep their hardware safe. But these devices can’t prevent brownouts from resetting a computer, nor can they prevent blackouts from stopping the computer in its tracks completely. The inevitable result is lost work, even when that “work” is an entertainment-oriented task.
While mainstream users have long been able to buy low-cost uninterruptable power supplies, the unique demands of enthusiast-class hardware have often put this type of protection out of reach.
A quick look at the specifications recommended by four top UPS manufacturers for our enthusiast build could help to explain the enormous price disparity.
|Enthusiast UPS Features
|APC Smart-UPS SMT1500
|CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD
|Opti-UPS Durable DS1500B
|Tripp Lite SmartPro SMART1500SLT
|Topology
|Line-Interactive
|Line-Interactive
|Double-Conversion
|Line-Interactive
|Wave Form
|Pure Sine
|Adaptive Sine
|Pure Sine
|Pure Sine
|Wattage
|980 W
|900 W
|1050 W
|900 W
|VA Rating
|1440 VA
|1500 VA
|1500 VA
|1500 VA
|UPS Outlets
|Eight
|Five
|Six
|Eight
|Surge Only
|None
|Five
|None
|None
|Power Groups
|Two (4+4 Jacks)
|One
|Two (4+2 Jacks)
|One
|Dimensions
|17.3" x6.7" x8.6"
|14.4" x4.0" x10.5"
|17.0" x6.0" x9.4"
|13.3" x6.7" x10.2"
|Weight
|52.5 Pounds
|24.8 Pounds
|38.4 Pounds
|44.5 Pounds
|Web Price
|$442
|$191
|$548
|$338
Notice that all of the units in today’s review produce something that approximates a true sine wave, something that costs far more to produce than the stepped square waves of lower-cost parts. We’ll explain why this is so important on our next page, before going into the individual characteristics that make each model special.
