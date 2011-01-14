ASRock's E350M1: AMD's Brazos Platform Hits The Desktop First

Benchmark Results: PCMark Vantage
In most disciplines, AMD’s E-350 trades blows with Intel’s Celeron SU2300. It absolutely decimates the dual-core Atom running at the same clock rate. And not surprisingly, the desktop-class low-power processor delivers the best possible performance.
Chris ... did you manage to overclock it at all?
Give it your best shot ... call crashman in with the liquid nitrogen if you need to mate !!
Really impressive stats for such a small piece of silicon.
Didn't get a chance to mess with overclocking. If this is something you guys want to see, I might try to push it a little harder over the weekend.
Yeah that would be much appreciated, these little chips are so much faster than Atom, let's see if you can get them to perform similarly to a Dual-Core CPU at 1.8GHz
also what happens with the intgrated graphics core when you plug in a discreet GPU ? you gave so much detail about this in the sandy bridge review but totaly skip it for Fusion ...
the board got me interested. I am trying to buy a small "workstation terminal" ... something to code OpenGL/OpenCL on a budget. Seems this is what I am looking for.