Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition Review

Board & Power Supply
Asus uses its own design for this board. Behind a pair of eight-pin auxiliary power connectors, the PCA has two chokes to smooth out spikes in the electrical input.
The ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB OC Edition employs a 5+2-phase power supply with doubling. Thus, each phase is able to distribute the load between two parallel control circuits. You can see the memory's two phases on the card's top-left.
Asus keeps the back of its card tidy-looking. It's home to the memory's PWM controller and a number of other components.
|GPU Power Supply
|PWM Controller
|uP9511 uPI SemiconductorEight-phase buck controllerFive phases in use (doubled)
VRMIR3555 International Rectifier 60A PowIRstage Includes high- and low-side MOSFETsIncludes Schottky diode
CoilsSAP II Super Alloy Power Ferrite core coils
Memory & Memory Power SupplyModulesMT58K256M321JA-110 Micron 11 x 1GB GDDRX5 11 Gb/s 1375 MHz
PWM ControlleruP9013 uPI SemiconductorTwo phases
VRMFDPC5018SG Fairchild30V Asymmetric Dual N-ChannelIncludes high- and low-side MOSFETsIncludes Schottky diode
CoilsSAP II Super Alloy Power Ferrite core coils 220 nH
Other ComponentsMonitoringINA3221 Texas InstrumentsHigh-side current and bus voltagemonitor
Fan Control8915FN ITE Fan controlMonitoring
BIOSWinbond 25Q40 Kynix Semiconductor EEPROM Single BIOS
MiscellaneousOther Highlights(2) Eight-pin auxiliary power connectorsFilter coils for power input Controlled fan connector for case fansRGB connectorVoltages and other sensor output
If you click the Newegg link it shows a price of $799. I don't know why Tom's is reporting a $1,200 price tag.
I see the confusion.
There are 4 versions of the card.
ASUS ROG Poseidon
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126202
$859
ASUS ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 STRIX - Not Overclocked
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126187
$759
ASUS ROG GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 STRIX - Overclocked
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16814126186
$1199
ASUS GeForce GTX 1080 Ti DirectX 12 - Blower-cooled design
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=9SIA0AJ6E80374
$1299
You can still buy the card for $759 as long as you don't go for the water cooled, overclocked or rear exhaust models.
Less complaining, More research
I have used this card for games daily since it came out last April. It is as fast as Tom's Hardware says it is.
Check out my build:
https://pcpartpicker.com/b/NTCbt6
In August, the card started freezing immediately after I launched Dragon Age: Inquisition or The Division. Asus RMA'ed the card, and the new card works even better.
It is now running 1708 MHz GPU and 11100 MHz VRAM at 120% power target, with a slightly more aggressive fan curve than default. GPU boost does the rest auto-magically.
A PCB (Printed circuit board) populated with electronic components is called a printed circuit assembly (PCA), printed circuit board assembly or PCB assembly (PCBA)
Credit: Wikipedia