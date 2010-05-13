Trending

AVADirect's W860CU: Mobility Radeon HD 5870 Vs. GeForce GTX 285M

Custom system builder AVADirect is one of the few companies to offer the flexibility of multiple graphics modules within the same notebook model. We used its high-end W860CU to compare AMD's and Nvidia's highest-performance mobile graphics processors.

Clevo’s W860CU

At a moderately hefty 7.7 lbs. without accessories, size is the only real concession the W860CU makes towards portability. Its 15.6” “True HD” 1920x1080 TFT display still displays most of the detail of competing 17” models and it does weigh slightly less.

A 2.0 megapixel webcam is well-hidden at the panel’s top edge, perfect for videoconferencing and video message recording.

Like many other high-end notebooks, the W860CU offers fingerprint identification for logging in.

The full-size keyboard isn’t backlit, and the activity lights above it aren’t distractingly bright. A full numeric keypad is part of the W860CU experience

In addition to the onboard speakers are headphone and digital outputs, plus microphone and line-level inputs. The right edge also provides a single USB 2.0 port, an ExpressCard slot, eSATA, and a DVI-I video connection.     

An RJ11 modem jack, a USB 2.0 port, a mini IEEE-1394 port, an MMC/SD/MS flash media interface with a deceptively color-matched rubber cover, and a Blu-ray combo drive are on the left edge. AVADirect offers less-expensive optical drive alternatives, if desired.

The W860CU rear panel provides a Kensington Lock hole, HDMI, two USB 2.0 ports, a power-input connector, and an RJ45 network jack. Already disappointed by the presence of only four total USB ports, this editor also would have preferred to see the DVI connector on the rear edge, rather than on the right side.

  • DjEaZy 13 May 2010 13:37
    ... do they have AMD CPU's too?
  • anamaniac 13 May 2010 13:42
    How many partners use Clevo laptops and just rebrand them?
  • ta152h 13 May 2010 13:43
    I'm a little confused why you'd choose an i7 920 to compare with a different platform, but maybe it's because I don't know the mobile platform that well.

    But, if it's like the P55, which it seems to be, there's the added uncertainty of the architecture thrown in.

    Particularly with PCI-E being implemented differently, you might be seeing the inferior implementation of the P55 architecture responsible for a small amount of the relatively poor mobile performance. Since this implementation needs to multiplex the memory bus of the processor, you can run into situations where there is contention.

    I doubt it's significant, but I'm curious why you wouldn't want to make a comparison with a more similar desktop platform. Was it because you couldn't get an unlocked Lynnfield to get the clock speeds for the processors the same in Turbo mode?
  • 13 May 2010 13:48
    This doesn't make much sense to me... if a 5870M chip = roughly a 5770 desktop chip and a 285M = roughly an 8800gts.. why is it not completely spanking it? we all know 5770>8800.. by a rather large margin! what could be the cause of this?
  • anamaniac 13 May 2010 14:04
    Tom's, you should show your power usage results to AMD and ask for an explanation, on why a lower rated part is using more power.
    Granted, with a 45W CPU and 50W GPU, 30 mins is expected on a 40W battery if fully stressed.
  • gti88 13 May 2010 14:37
    It's not "mobile gaming" at all.
    So, is there any reason to own such notebuook?
  • jkeopka 13 May 2010 14:41
    I liked this article because I found it so darn relevant... I actually have this same Clevo Laptop, with the 5870 and 8 gigs of RAM.

    The GTX 285M was a $50 premium over the 5870, and I am glad I chose to stick to the 5870. It is kind of strange one would pay more to have less performance. I guess thats what fanboyism are all about?
  • jkeopka 13 May 2010 14:41
    anamaniacHow many partners use Clevo laptops and just rebrand them?Lots. Mine is a Sager 8690... which is a rebranded Clevo W860CU...

    I have seen this model at other sites as well.
  • falchard 13 May 2010 14:44
    Looks more like a bottleneck then anything conclusive. The results in nearly all the tests were close, yet 1 of them should have been clearly ahead.
    I think an ASUS JH73-A1 verse this would have been more interesting as its a bit cheaper for better parts.
  • Crashman 13 May 2010 15:42
    TA152HI'm a little confused why you'd choose an i7 920 to compare with a different platformSame speeds in Turbo mode, which is used during games, the primary focus being gaming performance.TA152HBut, if it's like the P55, which it seems to be, there's the added uncertainty of the architecture thrown in.That's true, but neither graphics solution provided the performance needed to highlight the mobile processor's on-die PCIe controller's performance advantage.TA152HI'm curious why you wouldn't want to make a comparison with a more similar desktop platform. Was it because you couldn't get an unlocked Lynnfield to get the clock speeds for the processors the same in Turbo mode? Exactly. Besides, Tom's Hardware has already seen that clock-for-clock, Lynfield games at least as well as Bloomfield when a single card is used. If nothing else, the comparison favors the mobile solution's lower power consumption.
