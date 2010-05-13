AVADirect's W860CU: Mobility Radeon HD 5870 Vs. GeForce GTX 285M

Clevo’s W860CU
At a moderately hefty 7.7 lbs. without accessories, size is the only real concession the W860CU makes towards portability. Its 15.6” “True HD” 1920x1080 TFT display still displays most of the detail of competing 17” models and it does weigh slightly less.
A 2.0 megapixel webcam is well-hidden at the panel’s top edge, perfect for videoconferencing and video message recording.
Like many other high-end notebooks, the W860CU offers fingerprint identification for logging in.
The full-size keyboard isn’t backlit, and the activity lights above it aren’t distractingly bright. A full numeric keypad is part of the W860CU experience
In addition to the onboard speakers are headphone and digital outputs, plus microphone and line-level inputs. The right edge also provides a single USB 2.0 port, an ExpressCard slot, eSATA, and a DVI-I video connection.
An RJ11 modem jack, a USB 2.0 port, a mini IEEE-1394 port, an MMC/SD/MS flash media interface with a deceptively color-matched rubber cover, and a Blu-ray combo drive are on the left edge. AVADirect offers less-expensive optical drive alternatives, if desired.
The W860CU rear panel provides a Kensington Lock hole, HDMI, two USB 2.0 ports, a power-input connector, and an RJ45 network jack. Already disappointed by the presence of only four total USB ports, this editor also would have preferred to see the DVI connector on the rear edge, rather than on the right side.
