Biostar Racing X570GT8 Motherboard Review: Affordable M.2 Excess

We’ll be comparing the Biostar X570GT8 to the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro Wi-Fi, which is priced a bit higher at $270, as well as the lower-priced Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite and Asus TUF X570-Plus Wi-Fi.

Comparison Products

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro Wi-Fi

The test systems are as close as we can get to running the same specifications. Though memory may be different brands, the speed and primary timings are the same, as well as the GPU. We use as an updated W10 64-bit OS (1903) with all threat mitigations applied.

Test System Components

SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated gigabit networking
Graphics DriverGeForce 413.36

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.0.2115 64Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.9.6631 64Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Preset
Cinebench R15Build RC184115DEMOOpenGL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK281795Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
Corona 1.4Version 1.4Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
Ashes of the Singularity: EscalationVersion 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440Crazy Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440
F1 20172017 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium PresetUltra High Preset

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • philipemaciel 20 August 2019 16:35
    Does the chipset fan spin all the time, or only when the board gets hot?
  • bramahon 26 September 2019 15:03
    Biostar makes, or at least used to make, good motherboards at an affordable price. I know for many this may come as a surprise but their high-end boards generally have quality components. Where these lack is in BIOS/Software and the overall polish. I took a big chance on their T-Power X-58, a decade ago, and guess what it's still functional with a 920! The board had lots of quirks and an unfriendly BIOS, nonetheless was a fine overclocker with excellent VRM heatsinks.
  • hristohh 08 April 2020 18:13
    philipemaciel said:
    Does the chipset fan spin all the time, or only when the board gets hot?
    The fan curve is adjustable via the BIOS. It can be turned off at lower temperatures.
