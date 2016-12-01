Trending

Bitfenix Whisper Series 550W PSU Review

Bitfenix recently released its Whisper PSU family, which, as it name implies, promises quiet operation. This review focuses on the 550W model, offering 80 PLUS Gold efficiency and fully modular cabling.

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the BWG550M's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load12.1mV6.3mV3.4mV5.4mVPass
20% Load17.8mV6.2mV3.7mV6.0mVPass
30% Load18.1mV6.5mV3.7mV5.9mVPass
40% Load17.6mV6.8mV3.7mV8.8mVPass
50% Load17.1mV6.5mV4.1mV11.9mVPass
60% Load19.9mV7.5mV4.7mV13.8mVPass
70% Load19.7mV7.8mV4.8mV18.5mVPass
80% Load19.6mV8.7mV9.2mV24.1mVPass
90% Load18.4mV9.4mV6.3mV25.5mVPass
100% Load18.8mV9.8mV6.7mV22.3mVPass
110% Load19.5mV10.0mV6.8mV22.4mVPass
Cross-Load 119.0mV7.7mV5.1mV3.7mVPass
Cross-Load 217.8mV8.0mV5.3mV20.9mVPass
Ripple suppression is great, especially at 3.3V! CWT offered Bitfenix a great platform, and now the company has a real weapon in its arsenal for infiltrating the competitive PSU market.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • turkey3_scratch 01 December 2016 19:32
    Bitfenix did the right thing pairing with CWT here. This is a great unit!
  • Aris_Mp 01 December 2016 19:33
    Indeed, its performance was a nice surprise for me as well. It's good to see some new competition in this market.
  • Nuckles_56 01 December 2016 22:32
    Damn, I wonder what Australian pricing will be like for this unit, as I'd be almost tempted to replace my current PSU with a quieter one like this if it is priced well
  • MarekRMac 31 December 2016 18:19
    Hi, please give me quick advice: Bitfenix Whisper M 550W or Corsair RM550x ?
  • Aris_Mp 31 December 2016 23:31
    19083753 said:
    Hi, please give me quick advice: Bitfenix Whisper M 550W or Corsair RM550x ?

    Which ever you can find at a lower price. Performance wise they are very close.

  • jonnyguru 17 January 2017 22:16
    One noticeable difference between the RMx and the Whisper is that the RMx uses an MCU for the fan controller instead of the standard thermistor/transistor circuit in the BitFenix product.
