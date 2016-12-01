Bitfenix Whisper Series 550W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the BWG550M's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|12.1mV
|6.3mV
|3.4mV
|5.4mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|17.8mV
|6.2mV
|3.7mV
|6.0mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|18.1mV
|6.5mV
|3.7mV
|5.9mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|17.6mV
|6.8mV
|3.7mV
|8.8mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|17.1mV
|6.5mV
|4.1mV
|11.9mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|19.9mV
|7.5mV
|4.7mV
|13.8mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|19.7mV
|7.8mV
|4.8mV
|18.5mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|19.6mV
|8.7mV
|9.2mV
|24.1mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|18.4mV
|9.4mV
|6.3mV
|25.5mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|18.8mV
|9.8mV
|6.7mV
|22.3mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|19.5mV
|10.0mV
|6.8mV
|22.4mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|19.0mV
|7.7mV
|5.1mV
|3.7mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|17.8mV
|8.0mV
|5.3mV
|20.9mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is great, especially at 3.3V! CWT offered Bitfenix a great platform, and now the company has a real weapon in its arsenal for infiltrating the competitive PSU market.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
