Bitfenix Whisper Series 550W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the BWG550M's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 12.1mV 6.3mV 3.4mV 5.4mV Pass 20% Load 17.8mV 6.2mV 3.7mV 6.0mV Pass 30% Load 18.1mV 6.5mV 3.7mV 5.9mV Pass 40% Load 17.6mV 6.8mV 3.7mV 8.8mV Pass 50% Load 17.1mV 6.5mV 4.1mV 11.9mV Pass 60% Load 19.9mV 7.5mV 4.7mV 13.8mV Pass 70% Load 19.7mV 7.8mV 4.8mV 18.5mV Pass 80% Load 19.6mV 8.7mV 9.2mV 24.1mV Pass 90% Load 18.4mV 9.4mV 6.3mV 25.5mV Pass 100% Load 18.8mV 9.8mV 6.7mV 22.3mV Pass 110% Load 19.5mV 10.0mV 6.8mV 22.4mV Pass Cross-Load 1 19.0mV 7.7mV 5.1mV 3.7mV Pass Cross-Load 2 17.8mV 8.0mV 5.3mV 20.9mV Pass

Ripple suppression is great, especially at 3.3V! CWT offered Bitfenix a great platform, and now the company has a real weapon in its arsenal for infiltrating the competitive PSU market.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2