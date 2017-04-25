Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 17.4mV 8.9mV 9.8mV 5.2mV Pass 20% Load 15.4mV 9.5mV 10.0mV 5.5mV Pass 30% Load 17.4mV 9.2mV 9.7mV 6.1mV Pass 40% Load 17.5mV 10.3mV 9.3mV 6.5mV Pass 50% Load 22.5mV 12.4mV 14.7mV 10.4mV Pass 60% Load 18.5mV 10.5mV 9.9mV 9.3mV Pass 70% Load 23.3mV 12.5mV 11.5mV 10.1mV Pass 80% Load 23.0mV 13.0mV 11.8mV 11.4mV Pass 90% Load 25.5mV 13.5mV 12.3mV 13.1mV Pass 100% Load 30.5mV 15.9mV 14.6mV 16.7mV Pass 110% Load 34.6mV 17.5mV 16.1mV 18.3mV Pass Cross-Load 1 22.9mV 11.5mV 11.3mV 9.3mV Pass Cross-Load 2 30.9mV 13.3mV 15.3mV 15.2mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is great on the minor rails and 5VSB, and satisfactory at +12V. We don't see Super Flower- or Seasonic-class ripple suppression on the most important (+12V) rail. However, 30.5mV under full load and high ambient temperatures still represents good performance.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: Power Supplies 101



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content