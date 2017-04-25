Trending

Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the MasterWatt Maker 1200 MIJ's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load17.4mV8.9mV9.8mV5.2mVPass
20% Load15.4mV9.5mV10.0mV5.5mVPass
30% Load17.4mV9.2mV9.7mV6.1mVPass
40% Load17.5mV10.3mV9.3mV6.5mVPass
50% Load22.5mV12.4mV14.7mV10.4mVPass
60% Load18.5mV10.5mV9.9mV9.3mVPass
70% Load23.3mV12.5mV11.5mV10.1mVPass
80% Load23.0mV13.0mV11.8mV11.4mVPass
90% Load25.5mV13.5mV12.3mV13.1mVPass
100% Load30.5mV15.9mV14.6mV16.7mVPass
110% Load34.6mV17.5mV16.1mV18.3mVPass
Cross-Load 122.9mV11.5mV11.3mV9.3mVPass
Cross-Load 230.9mV13.3mV15.3mV15.2mVPass
Ripple suppression is great on the minor rails and 5VSB, and satisfactory at +12V. We don't see Super Flower- or Seasonic-class ripple suppression on the most important (+12V) rail. However, 30.5mV under full load and high ambient temperatures still represents good performance.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

