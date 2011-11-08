How To: Properly Plan And Pick Parts For An Air-Cooled PC, Part 1

Airflow: Install Tower Coolers Right-Side-Up
Possible Tower Cooler Installation Options
Tower coolers are preferable to the heat sink and fan combinations that blow air down into the processors (incidentally, both AMD and Intel include these with their retail boxed processors). However, it is of paramount importance that you pay attention to the correct installation orientation.
Because a lot of mistakes can crop up here, we'll take a look at the various installation options before summarizing the most important rules.
Upright Tower Cooler Installation
The vertical assembly is mostly applicable to Intel-based systems. Machines with Socket AM2+- or AM3-based motherboards need a cooler with a special mounting system that allows it to be installed at a 90° angle.
Of course, tower coolers can also be installed in enclosures with power supplies mounted up top. In those cases, the schematic diagram looks like this:
It should be noted that the rear wall must either be perforated or contain a vent. It's even better if there's an exhaust fan in place, which can replace a second heat sink fan in many cases. Of course, it's possible to improve on this scenario as well:
Even with a top-mounted PSU, airflow can be improved by taking in extra cool air from the floor:
If you plan ahead of time, you can make a super quiet and cool running system. It's easier to build a cool and quiet system from the start than retroactively go back and try to make a noisy (and/or hot) system quiet with great temps.
I'll be waiting for article 2.
All kidding aside...curious though, the test setup is on AMD CPUs. What about Intel CPUs? I would assume many of the concepts are similar.
Would be better if there's some tips on dust management.
PSU's don't pull that much air, normally. So unless your Unit kicks it's fan speed way up there then don't royy abotu it and do as suggested. If it doesn't work then you can always just flip it back to where it was.