Core i7-4790K Review: Devil's Canyon Tantalizes Enthusiasts

Results: Adobe CC

Every test we've run thus far is optimized for multi-core processors, which means more often than not, power users who run these titles are going to want six-core Ivy Bridge-E-based platforms when budget allows. You'll still get excellent performance from an overclocked Core i7-4790K though. The improvement going from stock Core i7-4770K to tuned -4790K is more than 14 percent.

After Effects is also threaded, though the workload we throw at it already finishes so quickly on a Core i7-4770K that there's not a ton of room for improvement. As a percentage, you can still expect a roughly 13 percent speed-up going from stock 4770K to overclocked 4790K.

As you no doubt already know, we run two Photoshop benchmarks. The first consists of filters optimized for multi-core CPUs. The second employs filters that exploit graphics processing through OpenCL. In both cases, Intel's Devil's Canyon serves up quantifiable benefits.