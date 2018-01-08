Corsair AX1600i PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: Selectable (20-40A) 5V: 40.7A (135.67%), 4.98V 3.3V: 38.9A (129.67%), 3.27V 5VSB: 5.6A (160%), 4.959V OPP 1907.21W (119.2%) OTP ✓ (120°C @ primary heat sink) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Functions properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: 2x NTC thermistors & bypass relay

The +12V rail's over-current protection (OCP) triggering point can be configured through the Corsair Link software. We checked its accuracy with various loads and found it to be almost spot-on. The minor rails are allowed to go way too high before OCP kicks in, and the same goes for the 5VSB rail.

Over-power protection (OPP) kicks in once you try to draw more than 1900W, while over-temperature protection is configured properly. Short-circuit protection is implemented on every rail, the power-good signal is accurate, and surge/inrush current protection (SIP) is included.

