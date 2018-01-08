Corsair AX1600i PSU Review

Trending

Protection Features

OCP12V: Selectable (20-40A) 5V: 40.7A (135.67%), 4.98V 3.3V: 38.9A (129.67%), 3.27V 5VSB: 5.6A (160%), 4.959V
OPP1907.21W (119.2%)
OTP✓ (120°C @ primary heat sink)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKFunctions properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: 2x NTC thermistors & bypass relay

The +12V rail's over-current protection (OCP) triggering point can be configured through the Corsair Link software. We checked its accuracy with various loads and found it to be almost spot-on. The minor rails are allowed to go way too high before OCP kicks in, and the same goes for the 5VSB rail.

Over-power protection (OPP) kicks in once you try to draw more than 1900W, while over-temperature protection is configured properly. Short-circuit protection is implemented on every rail, the power-good signal is accurate, and surge/inrush current protection (SIP) is included.

  • Dark Lord of Tech 08 January 2018 18:39
    Excellent review , thanks!
  • wklerken 08 January 2018 18:50
    Excellent review. But I cannot view the video's, what format do you use?
  • Quaddro 08 January 2018 19:02
    all of we need is 500w class digital titanium++ psu with this advance technology..
    Well, pc is much more efficient right now..

    I wonder how many people will use it anyway...
  • Aris_Mp 08 January 2018 19:12
    Videos working fine here.

    PCs are more efficient, however graphics cards once pushed are not and many users tend to overclock their GPUs. Moreover, those units are intended for multi-GPU systems.
  • tom10167 09 January 2018 04:18
    niceeee
  • SoerenHedemand 09 January 2018 11:22
    Do you do you fan and noise measurements with 110V or 220V? That should make a difference in this case at least.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 09 January 2018 11:38
    20574970 said:
    Do you do you fan and noise measurements with 110V or 220V? That should make a difference in this case at least.

    115V but I also take noise measurements with 230V because of Cybenetics.

    115V: 23.25 dB(A)
    230V: 23.29 dB(A)
  • SoerenHedemand 09 January 2018 11:53
    Specifically at what point does it change from passive to active cooling using either 110V or 220V?
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 09 January 2018 11:55
    please check the CL noise graph of the review.
  • ptlin.ece90g 15 January 2018 06:17
    Primary DSC should be NXP Freescale MC56F8236
    Secondary DSC is Texas Instruments UCD3138064A
