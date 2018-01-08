Corsair AX1600i PSU Review

Protection Features
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: Selectable (20-40A) 5V: 40.7A (135.67%), 4.98V 3.3V: 38.9A (129.67%), 3.27V 5VSB: 5.6A (160%), 4.959V
|OPP
|1907.21W (119.2%)
|OTP
|✓ (120°C @ primary heat sink)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Functions properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: 2x NTC thermistors & bypass relay
The +12V rail's over-current protection (OCP) triggering point can be configured through the Corsair Link software. We checked its accuracy with various loads and found it to be almost spot-on. The minor rails are allowed to go way too high before OCP kicks in, and the same goes for the 5VSB rail.
Over-power protection (OPP) kicks in once you try to draw more than 1900W, while over-temperature protection is configured properly. Short-circuit protection is implemented on every rail, the power-good signal is accurate, and surge/inrush current protection (SIP) is included.
