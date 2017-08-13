Corsair HX1200 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Corsair HX1200

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured is very long, exceeding the ATX spec's requirements by far. Corsair's power-good signal is also accurate, since it drops before the rails go out of spec.

Inrush Current

We observed low inrush current levels, especially with 115V input. That's excellent, given the HX1200's high capacity.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the HX1200's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.072A 1.986A 1.985A 0.996A 119.782 88.561% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 49.84°C 0.985 12.166V 5.032V 3.318V 5.018V 135.253 40.48°C 115.12V 2 17.182A 2.976A 2.981A 1.196A 239.633 91.874% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 51.02°C 0.994 12.151V 5.032V 3.316V 5.012V 260.827 41.46°C 115.12V 3 26.674A 3.480A 3.496A 1.395A 359.827 92.470% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 52.21°C 0.996 12.138V 5.026V 3.314V 5.005V 389.129 42.28°C 115.12V 4 36.162A 3.982A 3.979A 1.600A 479.630 92.571% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 53.55°C 0.998 12.124V 5.027V 3.314V 4.998V 518.119 43.45°C 115.13V 5 45.348A 4.979A 4.978A 1.802A 599.553 92.106% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 54.95°C 0.998 12.108V 5.020V 3.312V 4.993V 650.935 44.78°C 115.14V 6 54.560A 5.988A 5.985A 2.005A 719.431 91.405% 700 RPM 19.0 dB(A) 41.22°C 0.998 12.090V 5.012V 3.308V 4.983V 787.084 55.93°C 115.11V 7 63.566A 6.992A 6.986A 2.207A 839.318 90.584% 710 RPM 19.2 dB(A) 42.71°C 0.998 12.117V 5.008V 3.305V 4.977V 926.561 59.37°C 115.12V 8 72.793A 7.998A 7.992A 2.410A 959.262 90.006% 830 RPM 21.8 dB(A) 43.66°C 0.999 12.101V 5.003V 3.303V 4.972V 1065.785 61.14°C 115.12V 9 82.456A 8.504A 8.514A 2.413A 1079.235 89.225% 1165 RPM 30.9 dB(A) 44.56°C 0.999 12.087V 4.998V 3.300V 4.969V 1209.563 62.35°C 115.13V 10 91.696A 9.023A 9.007A 3.541A 1199.085 88.348% 1310 RPM 34.5 dB(A) 45.36°C 0.999 12.071V 4.991V 3.297V 4.940V 1357.237 63.43°C 115.14V 11 101.758A 9.032A 9.017A 3.545A 1319.046 87.460% 1525 RPM 38.6 dB(A) 45.51°C 0.999 12.056V 4.988V 3.294V 4.936V 1508.169 64.11°C 115.12V CL1 0.099A 18.028A 18.003A 0.004A 151.890 84.244% 730 RPM 19.5 dB(A) 43.86°C 0.990 12.158V 5.017V 3.345V 5.070V 180.298 59.99°C 115.14V CL2 99.934A 1.003A 1.002A 1.002A 1219.611 88.433% 1345 RPM 34.7 dB(A) 45.66°C 0.999 12.071V 5.002V 3.288V 4.986V 1379.139 61.47°C 115.14V

Load regulation on every rail is tight, approaching the HX1200i's performance. That's to be expected, since both PSUs are based on the same platform.

The fan's noise is kept very low, even under high temperatures. It helps that the passive mode lasts a long time, and that the fan only speeds way up during our full-load and overload tests. In no case did we record a >40 dB(A) reading, which is amazing for a 1200W PSU.

Given its 80 PLUS Platinum badge, we expect this PSU to deliver at least 90% efficiency with 20% load, 92% with 50% load, and 89% at full load. As you can see from the table above, only the last condition isn't satisfied, mostly because of the high ambient temperature we test at. In comparison, the 80 PLUS organization tests at unrealistically low ambient temps of 23°C +/-5°C.

In any case, this is a solid-performing PSU that will easily deliver its full power for prolonged periods, even under high operating temperatures. At the same time, its fan won't be a major noise source.



