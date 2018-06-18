Trending

Corsair RM750x PSU Review: Improving On A Classic

By

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: 79.94A (127.9%), 12.106V 5V: 34.67A (138.68%), 4.98V 3.3V: 37.6A (150.4%), 3.26V 5VSB: 5.8A (193.33%), 4.878V
OPP973.37W (129.78%)
OTP✓ (190°C @ 12V heat sink)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The OCP triggering points are set high on every rail. Meanwhile, the RM750x delivers almost 975W before its over-power protection feature intervenes. Over-temperature protection is also set high.

Finally, we did observe short circuit protection on all of the rails, and the power-good signal proved accurate.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 18 June 2018 21:06
    Excellent. Thanks!
    Reply
  • Co BIY 19 June 2018 14:48
    video has sound but no picture for me ?
    Reply
  • joedavies87 24 June 2018 22:34
    I bought one last year and did not realize that I would need two EPS cables for future builds. Moved to EVGA. Corsair was too late.
    Reply