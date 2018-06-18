Corsair RM750x PSU Review: Improving On A Classic

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: 79.94A (127.9%), 12.106V 5V: 34.67A (138.68%), 4.98V 3.3V: 37.6A (150.4%), 3.26V 5VSB: 5.8A (193.33%), 4.878V
|OPP
|973.37W (129.78%)
|OTP
|✓ (190°C @ 12V heat sink)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
The OCP triggering points are set high on every rail. Meanwhile, the RM750x delivers almost 975W before its over-power protection feature intervenes. Over-temperature protection is also set high.
Finally, we did observe short circuit protection on all of the rails, and the power-good signal proved accurate.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content