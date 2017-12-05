Corsair RM850x White PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the RM850x's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|3.3mV
|3.8mV
|4.4mV
|3.3mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|3.9mV
|5.3mV
|5.6mV
|5.0mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|5.0mV
|5.2mV
|5.5mV
|4.9mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|5.7mV
|5.3mV
|6.2mV
|6.1mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|6.5mV
|5.7mV
|7.0mV
|7.2mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|7.0mV
|7.4mV
|8.1mV
|9.0mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|7.9mV
|7.9mV
|9.8mV
|9.9mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|8.7mV
|8.6mV
|10.9mV
|12.3mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|10.3mV
|8.9mV
|10.9mV
|12.8mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|11.9mV
|12.2mV
|11.9mV
|16.8mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|14.8mV
|10.5mV
|12.5mV
|15.6mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|5.5mV
|11.6mV
|11.2mV
|8.0mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|11.8mV
|7.5mV
|9.1mV
|14.2mV
|Pass
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Ripple suppression is excellent thanks to a good platform and extra in-cable caps.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE:How We Test Power Supplies
The combes are also relatively poor quality and don't clip together brilliantly especially as there are multiples wires used in a couple of pins.
Is there a possibility to retest one of those Evga Supernova G2 units, like G2 750, in terms of the new hold-up time tests?
I read your Leadex Gold 550 review, where you find out the hold up time of that unit (and maybe the whole platform) is questionable and not really safe. So that made me think that the rest of the platform and also the Evga units are plagued by the same important mistake.
I own a G2 750 and after reading that review and some forum threads, I'm a bit worried now.
Hope you can help.
Best
RMx have always been better than the G2 because they're quieter.
Thanks for the answer Aris,
Do you think that these units are safe though? G3 850 seems fine on your tests. Are there dramatic differences between G2 750/850 and G3 850 in terms of bulk caps etc...? You have a rough estimation maybe?
Best
I looked into it before. The 650 G2 most likely has the problem where it drops the PWR_OK signal after the voltages go out of spec. The 550W should be fine. I'd assume the 750W is perfectly fine also. Not something to worry much about anyway.
Pretty sure those were some of the most unreliable units in history. RMA rates above 10% I believe.