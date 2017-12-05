Corsair RM850x White PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the RM850x's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 3.3mV 3.8mV 4.4mV 3.3mV Pass 20% Load 3.9mV 5.3mV 5.6mV 5.0mV Pass 30% Load 5.0mV 5.2mV 5.5mV 4.9mV Pass 40% Load 5.7mV 5.3mV 6.2mV 6.1mV Pass 50% Load 6.5mV 5.7mV 7.0mV 7.2mV Pass 60% Load 7.0mV 7.4mV 8.1mV 9.0mV Pass 70% Load 7.9mV 7.9mV 9.8mV 9.9mV Pass 80% Load 8.7mV 8.6mV 10.9mV 12.3mV Pass 90% Load 10.3mV 8.9mV 10.9mV 12.8mV Pass 100% Load 11.9mV 12.2mV 11.9mV 16.8mV Pass 110% Load 14.8mV 10.5mV 12.5mV 15.6mV Pass Cross-Load 1 5.5mV 11.6mV 11.2mV 8.0mV Pass Cross-Load 2 11.8mV 7.5mV 9.1mV 14.2mV Pass

Ripple suppression is excellent thanks to a good platform and extra in-cable caps.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

