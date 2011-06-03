Build Or Buy? Five Sub-$500 Store-Bought Systems Compared

Power Consumption

We’re not surprised that our $500 March 2011 Gaming PC consumes more power than the systems we see here today, but that’s to be expected given its Radeon HD 6850.

The ideal system should consume less than 1 W when it’s shut off, but the s5704y uses more than 2 W. We should point out that less efficiency doesn't necessarily mean lower quality. With that said, lower-quality PSUs are more likely to be inefficient.