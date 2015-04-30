Crucial MX200 1TB SSD Review

Technical Specifications

As mentioned, the only 2.5" model equipped with Dynamic Write Acceleration is the 250GB MX200. Crucial doesn't specify random I/O performance at low queue depths, but in our testing, the 250GB model produces just over 35,000 random write IOPS at a queue depth of one. The 1TB version scores just over 39,000 random write IOPS in the same test with Anvil's Storage Utilities. Crucial tells us that the 500GB and 1TB models don't need its SLC cache scheme to achieve excellent random write results, and our testing confirms that.

The MX200's other notable feature, again, is its 16nm MLC flash. The new lithography node allows Micron, Crucial's parent company, to manufacture more dies per wafer. This lowers cost, and the savings trickle down to the final retail product. After all, NAND flash is an SSD's most expensive component. Micron chose to shrink the 20nm node down to 16nm and remain at two bits per cell to compete with three-bit-per-cell flash from other vendors. MLC is widely considered superior in both sustained write performance and endurance.

The 250GB MX200 has a 80TB Total Bytes Written (TBW) rating. That figure doubles with each step up in capacity. The 500GB model enjoys a 160TB rating and the 1TB drive is specified at 320TB TBW. For the 1TB model, that's 175GB per day for five years.

The MX200 checks several important feature boxes, and it's a real upgrade over the BX series if you find yourself needing the extras. Full hardware disk encryption is supported through TCG Opal 2.0 and IEEE-1667 (Microsoft eDrive). The MX200 uses a capacitor array to protect data at rest in the event of a power failure. And older Crucial protection schemes like RAIN are also included.



