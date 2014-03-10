CryoVenom R9 290 Review: Water Cooling With A Warranty

Results: Metro: Last Light

The stock CryoVenom R9 290 clock rates are identical to Sapphire's retail card with AMD's reference heat sink and fan, yet we often encounter a wider range of results on that board due to the effects of throttling. That doesn't appear to be a big problem in Metro: Last Light using the Medium detail preset, however.

VisionTek's small win still counts though, and its overclocking headroom remains slightly superior.

The High quality settings apply more serious stress in this game, forcing Sapphire's air-cooled board to back down a little more.

Overclocking remains an option, and you might even say it's required at 4800x900. The air-cooled card barely stays at or over 20 FPS during our test.

Despite its higher average frame rate, VisionTek's CryoVenom R9 290 also experiences frame rate drops.