CryoVenom R9 290 Review: Water Cooling With A Warranty

Results: Metro: Last Light
The stock CryoVenom R9 290 clock rates are identical to Sapphire's retail card with AMD's reference heat sink and fan, yet we often encounter a wider range of results on that board due to the effects of throttling. That doesn't appear to be a big problem in Metro: Last Light using the Medium detail preset, however.
VisionTek's small win still counts though, and its overclocking headroom remains slightly superior.
The High quality settings apply more serious stress in this game, forcing Sapphire's air-cooled board to back down a little more.
Overclocking remains an option, and you might even say it's required at 4800x900. The air-cooled card barely stays at or over 20 FPS during our test.
Despite its higher average frame rate, VisionTek's CryoVenom R9 290 also experiences frame rate drops.
Go look at the price of the acrylic/nickel block and the backplate. Assume they're stockpiling the leftover air coolers at some cost and will sell them in the far future for about the cost of stockpiling them.
AMD recently released these to distribution by manufacturing partners, so maybe they can now get them bare. But they couldn't when these were launched, and this is a launch card. Since I don't know the full details of AMD's recent move, I cannot comment further.