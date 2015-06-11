Deepcool Gamer Storm Captain 240 Liquid CPU Cooler Review

Test System

We’re using our 2015 Reference PC minus its open test bed (and obviously the reference cooler) to test the H220-X in a closed system. The CPU frequency is up to 4.2GHz in today’s test.

Test System Components

Software And Drivers

Graphics Nvidia GeForce 347.52 Chipset Intel INF 9.4.0.1017

Benchmark Suite

Prime95 v27.9, AVX FFT length 8K, continuous for at least 2 hours RealTemp 3.70 Maximum Temperature, All Cores Averaged Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter Tested at 1/4 m, corrected to 1 m (-12 db), dB(A) weighting

Since we’re not testing the capacity of a case, but instead testing the capacity of a CPU cooler inside a high-airflow case, the graphics card will be allowed to idle throughout today’s test.

Comparison Coolers

Before we get to that, here’s how the Captain 240 compares to recently-tested competitors.

NZXT Kraken X61 View Site

The gamer storm differs from Swiftech’s H220-X in a couple important ways, the first being that it’s a true sealed system rather than a factory-sealed collection of open-loop components. Those extra line fittings alone might be worth Swiftech’s price premium, but only if you’re actually in need of a system that can be opened-up to add more components (such as a GPU cooler).