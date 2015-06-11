Deepcool Gamer Storm Captain 240 Liquid CPU Cooler Review

Test System
We’re using our 2015 Reference PC minus its open test bed (and obviously the reference cooler) to test the H220-X in a closed system. The CPU frequency is up to 4.2GHz in today’s test.
Test System Components
Software And Drivers
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 347.52
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.4.0.1017
Benchmark Suite
|Prime95
|v27.9, AVX FFT length 8K, continuous for at least 2 hours
|RealTemp 3.70
|Maximum Temperature, All Cores Averaged
|Galaxy CM-140 SPL Meter
|Tested at 1/4 m, corrected to 1 m (-12 db), dB(A) weighting
Since we’re not testing the capacity of a case, but instead testing the capacity of a CPU cooler inside a high-airflow case, the graphics card will be allowed to idle throughout today’s test.
Comparison Coolers
Before we get to that, here’s how the Captain 240 compares to recently-tested competitors.
The gamer storm differs from Swiftech’s H220-X in a couple important ways, the first being that it’s a true sealed system rather than a factory-sealed collection of open-loop components. Those extra line fittings alone might be worth Swiftech’s price premium, but only if you’re actually in need of a system that can be opened-up to add more components (such as a GPU cooler).
As for looks, I'd never give a hoot. Who spends time oohing and ahhing, getting physically 'excited' by computer parts?!! Sheesh..."Do something WITH the computer, don't just stare at it's purty lights."
Umm many people care about looks. If they didn't we wouldn't have cases with side windows. It is no different than a person getting physically excited by the looks of a car.