EVGA 650 B3 PSU Review: No (Fixed) Cables Attached

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 650 B3’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load6.8mV4.8mV6.9mV5.0mVPass
20% Load8.7mV7.4mV6.7mV4.9mVPass
30% Load9.2mV7.0mV8.0mV4.9mVPass
40% Load10.7mV7.3mV8.8mV6.0mVPass
50% Load12.9mV7.5mV10.1mV6.6mVPass
60% Load10.4mV7.3mV11.6mV6.3mVPass
70% Load12.0mV8.3mV12.0mV7.1mVPass
80% Load12.1mV9.1mV12.3mV7.1mVPass
90% Load12.8mV10.1mV13.5mV8.4mVPass
100% Load15.0mV11.2mV15.6mV10.4mVPass
110% Load14.6mV11.5mV15.5mV10.8mVPass
Cross-Load 19.4mV6.7mV8.2mV8.1mVPass
Cross-Load 214.6mV10.2mV14.3mV9.0mVPass
The ripple suppression on every rail was excellent, as is usually the case in Super Flower's platforms.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.  

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

  • logainofhades 16 July 2018 13:21
    Definitely priced too high, when you can get a G3 650 for a similar cost.

    Power Supply: EVGA - SuperNOVA G3 650W 80+ Gold Certified Fully-Modular ATX Power Supply ($69.99 @ Amazon)
  • redgarl 16 July 2018 15:12
    Phhh, EVGA doesn't equal quality. My Supernova B3 blew up with my EVGA 1080 FTW because my 1080 FTW was defective and my other power supply prevented this whole fiasco.

    EVGA, never again, overated like Corsair!
  • logainofhades 16 July 2018 17:04
    The B3 have known issues. The G2 and G3 are solid though.
  • docswag 16 July 2018 19:01
    21146687 said:
    The B3 have known issues. The G2 and G3 are solid though.
    G3 has similar issues to the B3 based off of Tom's reviews. I'd personally stay away from them.
