EVGA 650 B3 PSU Review: No (Fixed) Cables Attached

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 650 B3’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 6.8mV 4.8mV 6.9mV 5.0mV Pass 20% Load 8.7mV 7.4mV 6.7mV 4.9mV Pass 30% Load 9.2mV 7.0mV 8.0mV 4.9mV Pass 40% Load 10.7mV 7.3mV 8.8mV 6.0mV Pass 50% Load 12.9mV 7.5mV 10.1mV 6.6mV Pass 60% Load 10.4mV 7.3mV 11.6mV 6.3mV Pass 70% Load 12.0mV 8.3mV 12.0mV 7.1mV Pass 80% Load 12.1mV 9.1mV 12.3mV 7.1mV Pass 90% Load 12.8mV 10.1mV 13.5mV 8.4mV Pass 100% Load 15.0mV 11.2mV 15.6mV 10.4mV Pass 110% Load 14.6mV 11.5mV 15.5mV 10.8mV Pass Cross-Load 1 9.4mV 6.7mV 8.2mV 8.1mV Pass Cross-Load 2 14.6mV 10.2mV 14.3mV 9.0mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The ripple suppression on every rail was excellent, as is usually the case in Super Flower's platforms.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content