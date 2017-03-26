EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3 PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature, And Noise
Efficiency
Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.
Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the 1000 G3's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.
EVGA's SuperNOVA 1000 G3 is highly efficient; it comes close to the Platinum-rated FSP and Rosewill units with similar capacity. Under light loads, this platform's efficiency levels look amazing.
Efficiency At Low Loads
In the following tests, we measure the 1000 G3's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|Fan Noise
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|1.198A
|0.489A
|0.481A
|0.197A
|19.653
|73.258%
|0 RPM
|0 dB(A)
|0.745
|12.191V
|5.017V
|3.310V
|5.083V
|26.827
|115.04V
|2
|2.421A
|0.988A
|0.996A
|0.391A
|39.745
|82.438%
|0 RPM
|0 dB(A)
|0.866
|12.187V
|5.017V
|3.310V
|5.078V
|48.212
|115.04V
|3
|3.648A
|1.485A
|1.510A
|5.073A
|59.903
|83.524%
|0 RPM
|0 dB(A)
|0.924
|12.184V
|5.018V
|3.312V
|5.073V
|71.719
|115.05V
|4
|4.854A
|1.994A
|1.989A
|0.785A
|79.767
|85.020%
|1728 RPM
|45.7 dB(A)
|0.945
|12.195V
|5.018V
|3.312V
|5.069V
|93.821
|115.05V
We measure very high efficiency levels under light loads and observe passive operation up to the third test. The only downside is that the fan starts at a very high speed during the last test, which we think is unnecessary given an 80W load.
5VSB Efficiency
The ATX specification states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher efficiency with 100mA of load, 60 percent or higher with 250mA of load, and 70 percent or higher with 1A or more of load.
We take four measurements: one each at 100, 250, and 1000mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.
|Test #
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|0.101A
|0.513
|66.971%
|0.055
|5.084V
|0.766
|115.10V
|2
|0.251A
|1.275
|73.870%
|0.118
|5.080V
|1.726
|115.10V
|3
|1.002A
|5.074
|77.537%
|0.304
|5.064V
|6.544
|115.09V
|4
|3.002A
|15.049
|76.240%
|0.435
|5.013V
|19.739
|115.09V
The 5VSB regulation circuit needs a redesign to enable higher efficiency. It is a shame to see the 1000 G3's 5VSB rail demonstrate mediocre performance when the PSU fares so well in the other disciplines we've looked at so far.
Power Consumption In Idle And Standby
In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).
|Mode
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Watts
|PF/AC Volts
|Idle
|12.186V
|5.016V
|3.310V
|5.088V
|8.677
|0.434
|115.1V
|Standby
|0.138551
|0.010
|115.1V
Standby power consumption is very high for a modern PSU, especially with 230V where our meter shows 0.228426W. Demonstrating such high power consumption, the 1000 G3 doesn't meet the ATX spec's demands for less than 0.5W with 0.225W load at 5VSB.
Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise
Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.
The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 36°C (96.8°F) to 49°C (120.2°F) ambient temperature.
The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a small, custom-made anechoic chamber with internals completely covered in sound-proofing material (be quiet! Noise Absorber kit). Background noise inside the chamber was below 18 dB(A) during testing, and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 36°C (96.8°F) to 49°C (120.2°F) ambient temperature.
The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).
The fan profile is very aggressive when it doesn't need to be, given this platform's high efficiency.
>>>The 1000 G3's single bulk cap is provided by Chemi-Con (400V, 820uF, 2000h @ 105°C, CE)
Strangely, but I did not find "CE" series of capacitors in the Nippon Chemi-Con catalog
Buying a gold 600W PSU when my rig uses 500W for example does not make much sense to me. I'd prefer to spend a little more and buy a gold 850W ($110USD vs. $130USD in the example of these two 650 & 850 G3 series on NewEgg right now). Not only for a higher efficiency operation as described above, but for future headroom growth. But I understand many do not think that and look to save a few dollars everywhere...one being on the PSU.
Keep in mind when comparing the RM1000x that it was introduced at $180 in November 2015 and it took nearly a year to see the prices drop down below $150. The EVGA was originally released at $170 and has only been out for four months. Also keep in mind that the Corsair is marketed more for silent operation (drawback to that shown below).
If none of the drawbacks described and shown here do not bother you, and if overall "hot" efficiency and exhaust temperature are among top priorities for you, then the EVGA is the better performer. Average efficiency result of 7 load line tests, and the average exhaust temps under each test:
EVGA - 88.571%, 45.0C
Corsair - 87.857%, 49.8C
^^While the <1% efficiency difference is nominal and will not be seen on your monthly power bill, that nearly 5C difference coming out can make a slight difference in the temperature of your room in the summer. So the Corsair being quieter has a drawback.
http://www.jonnyguru.com/modules.php?name=NDReviews&op=Story4&reid=494 (EVGA)
http://www.jonnyguru.com/modules.php?name=NDReviews&op=Story4&reid=449 (Corsair)
Is EVGA stopping production of the G2 series ?
That's why I stated the downside to the Corsair is the hotter air coming out the back. Same thing with a video card: you have to sacrifice more heat output for a quieter fan speed.
Seems like this would be a big deal ?
Maybe at least one bullet in the Con column.