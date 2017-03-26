EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3 PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature, And Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the 1000 G3's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

EVGA's SuperNOVA 1000 G3 is highly efficient; it comes close to the Platinum-rated FSP and Rosewill units with similar capacity. Under light loads, this platform's efficiency levels look amazing.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the 1000 G3's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.198A 0.489A 0.481A 0.197A 19.653 73.258% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 0.745 12.191V 5.017V 3.310V 5.083V 26.827 115.04V 2 2.421A 0.988A 0.996A 0.391A 39.745 82.438% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 0.866 12.187V 5.017V 3.310V 5.078V 48.212 115.04V 3 3.648A 1.485A 1.510A 5.073A 59.903 83.524% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 0.924 12.184V 5.018V 3.312V 5.073V 71.719 115.05V 4 4.854A 1.994A 1.989A 0.785A 79.767 85.020% 1728 RPM 45.7 dB(A) 0.945 12.195V 5.018V 3.312V 5.069V 93.821 115.05V

We measure very high efficiency levels under light loads and observe passive operation up to the third test. The only downside is that the fan starts at a very high speed during the last test, which we think is unnecessary given an 80W load.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher efficiency with 100mA of load, 60 percent or higher with 250mA of load, and 70 percent or higher with 1A or more of load.

We take four measurements: one each at 100, 250, and 1000mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.101A 0.513 66.971% 0.055 5.084V 0.766 115.10V 2 0.251A 1.275 73.870% 0.118 5.080V 1.726 115.10V 3 1.002A 5.074 77.537% 0.304 5.064V 6.544 115.09V 4 3.002A 15.049 76.240% 0.435 5.013V 19.739 115.09V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB regulation circuit needs a redesign to enable higher efficiency. It is a shame to see the 1000 G3's 5VSB rail demonstrate mediocre performance when the PSU fares so well in the other disciplines we've looked at so far.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.186V 5.016V 3.310V 5.088V 8.677 0.434 115.1V Standby 0.138551 0.010 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Standby power consumption is very high for a modern PSU, especially with 230V where our meter shows 0.228426W. Demonstrating such high power consumption, the 1000 G3 doesn't meet the ATX spec's demands for less than 0.5W with 0.225W load at 5VSB.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 36°C (96.8°F) to 49°C (120.2°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a small, custom-made anechoic chamber with internals completely covered in sound-proofing material (be quiet! Noise Absorber kit). Background noise inside the chamber was below 18 dB(A) during testing, and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 36°C (96.8°F) to 49°C (120.2°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

The fan profile is very aggressive when it doesn't need to be, given this platform's high efficiency.