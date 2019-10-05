EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G5 Power Supply Review

Protection Features, DC Power Sequencing, Cross-Load Tests and Infrared Images

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: 90.2A (108.28%), 11.989V 5V: 29.5A (122.92%), 5.055V 3.3V: 31A (129.17%), 3.334V 5VSB: 6.4A (213.33%), 4.895V OPP 1164.91W (116.49%) OTP ✓ (132°C @ 12V heat sink) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Proper Operation NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor and Bypass Relay

The OCP at +12V and OPP triggering points are set low. We don't mind this since this is a 1kW PSU, so it is powerful enough to handle any power spikes.

Although the OPP is set low, at high operating temperatures, the ripple at 3.3V and 5VSB will go crazy. This was the case during the standard tests with 110% load at close to 47°C ambient.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Everything is fine here.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

The temperatures are at normal levels, given the operating conditions.

