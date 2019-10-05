Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G5 Power Supply Review

By

Protection Features, DC Power Sequencing, Cross-Load Tests and Infrared Images

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Protection Features
OCP12V: 90.2A (108.28%), 11.989V 5V: 29.5A (122.92%), 5.055V 3.3V: 31A (129.17%), 3.334V 5VSB: 6.4A (213.33%), 4.895V
OPP1164.91W (116.49%)
OTP✓ (132°C @ 12V heat sink)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKProper Operation
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor and Bypass Relay

The OCP at +12V and OPP triggering points are set low. We don't mind this since this is a 1kW PSU, so it is powerful enough to handle any power spikes.

Although the OPP is set low, at high operating temperatures, the ripple at 3.3V and 5VSB will go crazy. This was the case during the standard tests with 110% load at close to 47°C ambient.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Everything is fine here.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

The temperatures are at normal levels, given the operating conditions.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • refillable 05 October 2019 10:24
    Why the higher number tho, the G3 runs circles around this thing.
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 05 October 2019 10:39
    I hope pricing can reflec its sub g3 performance.

    Its not bad, just not impressive.
    Reply
  • Darkbreeze 05 October 2019 17:06
    It is a sad day indeed when EVGA's most go to series falls to this kind of offering. Hopefully, this will be much like the B3 units, and fade quickly away when they realize that their core market for the G2/G3/G5 type units aren't lemmings like those likely to buy the lower end offerings. Couple of bad reviews on the B3 models and that was about the last we heard of them. Maybe this will be the same and EVGA will do what is necessary to get this fixed. In light of the ongoing issues with relationships with Chinese partners, it would be a welcome change to see some of the more influential companies looking into creating facilities elsewhere, although I know that is an unlikely prospect give the considerations of rare earth material and other resource availability.
    Reply
  • jonnyguru 05 October 2019 17:34
    refillable said:
    Why the higher number tho, the G3 runs circles around this thing.

    Apparently, EVGA burned the Super Flower bridge.
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 05 October 2019 17:39
    Which is kind of a shame in a way.

    Some of their superflower derived psus were nice.
    Reply
  • A Very Dangerous Cat 06 October 2019 00:42
    Darkbreeze said:
    when they realize that their core market for the G2/G3/G5 type units aren't lemmings
    Most of them are, though. Consumers are real stupid.
    Reply
  • Darkbreeze 06 October 2019 01:11
    Obviously you didn't read what I said, when I said "their core market for the G2/G3 type units". Those are not the stupid consumers.

    The stupid consumers, are buying the W1, N1, B1, G1, BQ and BT type units. They are not buying higher end GQ, B2, P2 or T2 type units.

    The stupid consumers are the ones who can't be bothered to read legitimate, reliable reviews. They can't even be bothered to ask somebody who HAS read them, for advice or guidance.
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 06 October 2019 01:52
    I like to think of them as more ignorant or uninformed rather than stupid.
    Reply
  • Darkbreeze 06 October 2019 01:54
    Definitely, some are just ignorant and some are just uninformed. Don't tell me you haven't come across a a good many that were, well, leaning a bit further towards the end of the spectrum.
    Reply
  • Unolocogringo 06 October 2019 02:31
    Darkbreeze said:
    Definitely, some are just ignorant and some are just uninformed. Don't tell me you haven't come across a a good many that were, well, leaning a bit further towards the end of the spectrum.
    Thank you !!!!
    I needed a laugh
    Reply