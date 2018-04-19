EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SuperNOVA 650 G3’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

EVGA achieves good performance with its 650W model, taking the lead from similarly-efficient models sold by Corsair, Bitfenix, and Seasonic.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Available at $90 when this review was written (including a mail-in rebate), EVGA's SuperNOVA 650 G3 lands at the top of our value chart.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

When it comes to noise, EVGA's G3 PSUs are much better than the G2 ones. However, they're no match for Corsair's similar-capacity RMx and RMi models.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

This Super Flower platform is highly efficient, easily taking the lead from competing 80 PLUS Gold-rated power supplies.



