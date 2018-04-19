EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the SuperNOVA 650 G3’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
EVGA achieves good performance with its 650W model, taking the lead from similarly-efficient models sold by Corsair, Bitfenix, and Seasonic.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
Available at $90 when this review was written (including a mail-in rebate), EVGA's SuperNOVA 650 G3 lands at the top of our value chart.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).
When it comes to noise, EVGA's G3 PSUs are much better than the G2 ones. However, they're no match for Corsair's similar-capacity RMx and RMi models.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.
This Super Flower platform is highly efficient, easily taking the lead from competing 80 PLUS Gold-rated power supplies.
Wouldn't 650 watts be too little for a system with two high end cards anyway?
Nvidia recommends 600W for a system with a 1080 Ti in it.
this article contains power consumption for all high-end Nvidia GPUs. Another one including AMD ones will be released soon.
LOL I haven't thought of it that way, but Chevrolet sold a lot of Nova cars (started out as the Chevy II in 1962) between 1968 and 1987. They sold 1.7 million between 1968-1974 in 3rd generation alone so the name didn't bother the customer too much.
Anyway I'm assuming the same G3 series that plagued Aris' review of the G3 450 is now okay with the 650.
EDIT: I saw in that original review an update stated that EVGA advised all units since that review are made by SF and not outsourced to RSY. Aris does that mean the first batch of those G3 450s were RSY built?
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/evga-450-b3-psu,5160.html
