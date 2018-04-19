Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

By

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SuperNOVA 650 G3’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here For More Results

EVGA achieves good performance with its 650W model, taking the lead from similarly-efficient models sold by Corsair, Bitfenix, and Seasonic.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

Click Here For More Results

Available at $90 when this review was written (including a mail-in rebate), EVGA's SuperNOVA 650 G3 lands at the top of our value chart.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click Here For More Results

When it comes to noise, EVGA's G3 PSUs are much better than the G2 ones. However, they're no match for Corsair's similar-capacity RMx and RMi models.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click Here For More Results

This Super Flower platform is highly efficient, easily taking the lead from competing 80 PLUS Gold-rated power supplies.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user 19 April 2018 01:50
    I'm sure it's been said before, but it's worth repeating: SuperNova is a terrible name for a PSU!

    A supernova ... is a transient astronomical event that occurs during the last stellar evolutionary stages of a massive star's life, whose destruction is marked by one final titanic explosion.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supernova
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 19 April 2018 07:19
    Indeed it is but thankfully those ones have nothing to do with explosions :)
    Reply
  • Co BIY 19 April 2018 07:57
    "If you want to install a pair of high-end cards, the SuperNOVA 650 G3 is simply not an option."

    Wouldn't 650 watts be too little for a system with two high end cards anyway?

    Nvidia recommends 600W for a system with a 1080 Ti in it.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 19 April 2018 08:06
    You will only have problems if you try to feed 2x VEGA cards with a 650W PSU. The Nvidia high-end cards have low consumption.

    this article contains power consumption for all high-end Nvidia GPUs. Another one including AMD ones will be released soon.

    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/best-gpus-for-mining-ethereum,5507.html
    Reply
  • gosubuilder 19 April 2018 14:33
    I've had this PSU in my build sine around June 2017. Its been solid, haven't had any issues. Its noise isn't as bad as described in this article. I don't think I've stopped once thinking, "damn this PSU is loud" once.
    Reply
  • jpe1701 19 April 2018 16:07
    They stopped putting 2 eps connectors in the 650 g2 as well. Mine came with only one and it was bought just a few months ago. Coincidentally would it be safe to use a splitter on that eps cable or was the original wired with connectors on different wires inside the sleeving?
    Reply
  • 10tacle 19 April 2018 17:05
    20898091 said:
    I'm sure it's been said before, but it's worth repeating: SuperNova is a terrible name for a PSU!

    LOL I haven't thought of it that way, but Chevrolet sold a lot of Nova cars (started out as the Chevy II in 1962) between 1968 and 1987. They sold 1.7 million between 1968-1974 in 3rd generation alone so the name didn't bother the customer too much.

    Anyway I'm assuming the same G3 series that plagued Aris' review of the G3 450 is now okay with the 650.

    EDIT: I saw in that original review an update stated that EVGA advised all units since that review are made by SF and not outsourced to RSY. Aris does that mean the first batch of those G3 450s were RSY built?

    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/evga-450-b3-psu,5160.html
    Reply
  • bit_user 19 April 2018 21:05
    20899713 said:
    20898091 said:
    I'm sure it's been said before, but it's worth repeating: SuperNova is a terrible name for a PSU!

    LOL I haven't thought of it that way, but Chevrolet sold a lot of Nova cars (started out as the Chevy II in 1962) between 1968 and 1987. They sold 1.7 million between 1968-1974 in 3rd generation alone so the name didn't bother the customer too much.
    Maybe b/c regular novas don't produce black holes? Also, not sure how violent they are, as a supernova is thought to be different from novas in more than just scale.
    Reply
  • powernod 23 April 2018 15:00
    nice PSU but it's unacceptable for a 650watt PowerSupply to have only 1 EPS connector.(EDIT: BeQuiet's 550watt DarkPowerPro11 has 2-EPS!! https://www.bequiet.com/en/powersupply/611 ) Even older AM3+ motherboards such as the ASUS CrosshairV Formula-Z that my brother has, use an 1x8 & 1x4 ATX12V power connector , so this PSU would be unable to power this kind of mobo!!
    Once again, excellent review by @Aris !! The best & most thorough PSU reviewer currently !!
    Reply