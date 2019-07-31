Fractal Design ION+ 860P Power Supply Review: Whisper Quiet

Transient Response Tests, Ripple Measurements & EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details about our transient response testing, please click here.

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.012V 11.894V 0.98% Pass 5V 5.014V 4.933V 1.62% Pass 3.3V 3.303V 3.178V 3.78% Pass 5VSB 4.981V 4.922V 1.18% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.013V 11.825V 1.56% Pass 5V 5.017V 4.913V 2.07% Pass 3.3V 3.292V 3.155V 4.16% Pass 5VSB 4.983V 4.871V 2.25% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.013V 11.837V 1.47% Pass 5V 5.017V 4.949V 1.36% Pass 3.3V 3.292V 3.172V 3.65% Pass 5VSB 4.984V 4.929V 1.10% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.980V 11.904V 0.63% Pass 5V 5.005V 4.923V 1.64% Pass 3.3V 3.290V 3.163V 3.86% Pass 5VSB 4.956V 4.899V 1.15% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.981V 11.855V 1.05% Pass 5V 4.996V 4.927V 1.38% Pass 3.3V 3.291V 3.156V 4.10% Pass 5VSB 4.947V 4.891V 1.13% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.981V 11.861V 1.00% Pass 5V 5.006V 4.929V 1.54% Pass 3.3V 3.290V 3.136V 4.68% Fail 5VSB 4.957V 4.913V 0.89% Pass

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

The transient response at +12V is quite good, and the same goes for the 5V rail. Conversely, the 3.3V rail has a problem keeping its voltage drops low.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

There aren't any spikes or voltage overshoots to call out during the turn-on transient tests.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the lifespan of capacitors because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 11.9mV 7.2mV 10.3mV 9.4mV Pass 20% Load 9.6mV 8.0mV 9.7mV 10.5mV Pass 30% Load 10.4mV 9.7mV 10.6mV 12.0mV Pass 40% Load 13.7mV 8.9mV 10.5mV 13.2mV Pass 50% Load 12.8mV 9.8mV 11.4mV 14.8mV Pass 60% Load 14.2mV 10.3mV 12.8mV 15.5mV Pass 70% Load 15.6mV 11.3mV 13.5mV 16.2mV Pass 80% Load 16.8mV 11.9mV 13.3mV 16.8mV Pass 90% Load 17.8mV 12.1mV 12.8mV 16.4mV Pass 100% Load 22.4mV 13.1mV 16.1mV 18.4mV Pass 110% Load 23.6mV 14.5mV 15.5mV 19.7mV Pass Cross-Load 1 16.2mV 9.2mV 12.8mV 11.0mV Pass Cross-Load 2 5.4mV 5.3mV 7.0mV 12.8mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The ripple suppression is great on every rail.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110% Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other close-by devices.

Electromagnetic interference (EMI) represents the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other close-by devices if it's too high. For example, EMI can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.

The EMI emissions we measure are low throughout the entire frequency range.

