Fractal Design ION+ 860P Power Supply Review: Whisper Quiet

Transient Response Tests, Ripple Measurements & EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details about our transient response testing, please click here.

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components. 

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails. 

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 200ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.012V11.894V0.98%Pass
5V5.014V4.933V1.62%Pass
3.3V3.303V3.178V3.78%Pass
5VSB4.981V4.922V1.18%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.013V11.825V1.56%Pass
5V5.017V4.913V2.07%Pass
3.3V3.292V3.155V4.16%Pass
5VSB4.983V4.871V2.25%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.013V11.837V1.47%Pass
5V5.017V4.949V1.36%Pass
3.3V3.292V3.172V3.65%Pass
5VSB4.984V4.929V1.10%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 200ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V11.980V11.904V0.63%Pass
5V5.005V4.923V1.64%Pass
3.3V3.290V3.163V3.86%Pass
5VSB4.956V4.899V1.15%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V11.981V11.855V1.05%Pass
5V4.996V4.927V1.38%Pass
3.3V3.291V3.156V4.10%Pass
5VSB4.947V4.891V1.13%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V11.981V11.861V1.00%Pass
5V5.006V4.929V1.54%Pass
3.3V3.290V3.136V4.68%Fail
5VSB4.957V4.913V0.89%Pass
The transient response at +12V is quite good, and the same goes for the 5V rail. Conversely, the 3.3V rail has a problem keeping its voltage drops low.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

There aren't any spikes or voltage overshoots to call out during the turn-on transient tests.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the lifespan of capacitors because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load11.9mV7.2mV10.3mV9.4mVPass
20% Load9.6mV8.0mV9.7mV10.5mVPass
30% Load10.4mV9.7mV10.6mV12.0mVPass
40% Load13.7mV8.9mV10.5mV13.2mVPass
50% Load12.8mV9.8mV11.4mV14.8mVPass
60% Load14.2mV10.3mV12.8mV15.5mVPass
70% Load15.6mV11.3mV13.5mV16.2mVPass
80% Load16.8mV11.9mV13.3mV16.8mVPass
90% Load17.8mV12.1mV12.8mV16.4mVPass
100% Load22.4mV13.1mV16.1mV18.4mVPass
110% Load23.6mV14.5mV15.5mV19.7mVPass
Cross-Load 116.2mV9.2mV12.8mV11.0mVPass
Cross-Load 25.4mV5.3mV7.0mV12.8mVPass
The ripple suppression is great on every rail.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110% Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other close-by devices.

Electromagnetic interference (EMI) represents the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other close-by devices if it's too high. For example, EMI can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.

The EMI emissions we measure are low throughout the entire frequency range.

