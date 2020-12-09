FSP Hydro PTM Pro 1200W Power Supply Review

FSP Hydro PTM Pro 1200W deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall performance needs boosting, to meet the competition from Corsair, Asus, Seasonic and Thermaltake.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Although powerful and with compact dimensions, it still manages to keep its average noise output low.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The average efficiency score is high enough to take the lead from several notable competitors.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PFC converter performs quite well, with both 115V and 230V input.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content