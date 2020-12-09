FSP Hydro PTM Pro 1200W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating
The overall performance needs boosting, to meet the competition from Corsair, Asus, Seasonic and Thermaltake.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Although powerful and with compact dimensions, it still manages to keep its average noise output low.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
The average efficiency score is high enough to take the lead from several notable competitors.
Power Factor Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
The PFC converter performs quite well, with both 115V and 230V input.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
Was it visible in the tear down ? is it actually different than other products ?