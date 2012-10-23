AMD FX-8350 Review: Does Piledriver Fix Bulldozer's Flaws?

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft: Mists Of Pandaria

World of Warcraft is another title where AMD simply hasn’t done well in the past. At 1680x1050, the difference between each of our contenders is most obvious. FX-8150 manages to outmaneuver the Phenom II CPUs. However, FX-8350 improves performance even more than the Bulldozer architecture. That doesn’t stop Intel’s Ivy Bridge-based chips from outperforming, though.

Naturally, as resolution increases, the significance of graphics starts outweighing the influence of CPU speed. But even at 2560x1600 using the Ultra quality preset, it’s still clear that Vishera serves up a nice gain over Zambezi, and that both AMD packages continue to get beaten by Intel’s Sandy and Ivy Bridge-based processors.