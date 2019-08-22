Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro Wi-Fi Review: Well-Rounded Value

How We Test
We’ll be comparing the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro Wi-Fi to the Biostar X570GT8 we recently reviewed since it is similarly priced. We’ve also included the Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi and the Aorus X570 Elite, both of which are more bodget-focused options, priced around $200.
Comparison Products
The test systems are as close as we can get to running the same specifications. Though memory may be from different brands, the speed and primary timings are the same, as well as the GPU. We use as an updated W10 64-bit OS (1903) with all threat mitigations applied.
Test System Components
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated gigabit networking
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 413.36
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 10
|Version 2.0.2115 64Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
|3DMark
|Version 2.9.6631 64Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Preset
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC184115DEMOOpenGL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Cinebench R20
|Version RBBENCHMARK281795Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 19.00Integrated benchmark
|Game Tests and Settings
|Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
|Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440Crazy Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440
|F1 2017
|2017 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium PresetUltra High Preset
MORE: Best Motherboards
MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard
MORE: All Motherboard Content
Is price no longer a factor for that award? I thought it was supposed to reflect that a product is a good/best value for consumers.
It's one thing to charge a little bit extra an early-adopter tax for PCIe 4.0... but over double what the boards with the previous top-tier chipset cost just for a feature that almost nobody can use right now? I mean, come on. It's not like anybody would have accepted a $100+ price hike and a cheap chipset fan for a mobo with SATA express.