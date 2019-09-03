Trending

Gigabyte X570-I Aorus Pro Wi-Fi Review: Ryzen 3 ITX on the Cheap

We’ll be comparing the Gigabyte X570-I Aorus Pro WiFi to the ASRock Z570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 we recently reviewed, as they are both Mini-ITX X570 size boards. We’ve also included the Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi as a data set as well. Just note that it’s a larger full-ATX model.

Comparison Products

ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi

Gigabyte X570-I Aorus Pro Wi-Fi

The test systems are as close as we can to running the same specifications. Though memory may be different brands, the speed and primary timings are the same as well as the GPU. We use as an updated W10 64-bit OS (1903) with all threat mitigations applied.

Test System Components

CPUAMD Ryzen 7 3700X
CPU CoolingCLC 240
GraphicsAsus RTX 2070
MemoryG.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 16GB (4 x 4GB)
MemoryG.Skill Trident Z RGB (4x 8GB)
Power SupplyEVGA G3 750W
SSDOCZ RD400

Drivers

SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated gigabit networking
Graphics DriverGeForce 413.36

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.0.2115 64Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.9.6631 64Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Preset
Cinebench R15Build RC184115DEMOOpenGL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK281795Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
Corona 1.4Version 1.4Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
Ashes of the Singularity: EscalationVersion 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440Crazy Preset - 1920 x 1080 / 2560 x 1440
F1 20172017 Season, Abu Dhabi track, RainMedium PresetUltra High Preset

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joe_griggs 03 September 2019 13:23
    Umm.. Perhaps the headline should be Ryzen 3000 vs. Ryzen 3?
    Reply
  • logainofhades 03 September 2019 14:50
    I have been using this board, with a 3700x, pretty much since launch week. No complaints here.
    Reply
  • Jyeung0690 05 April 2020 04:16
    I’m going to be building and I’m stuck on if I need an ARGB splitter or just an RGB splitter 3pin or 4pin. I’m assuming I’m going to need a splitter for sure but trying to figure out how to make all the ARGB to work.
    Reply
  • logainofhades 06 April 2020 13:20
    For ARGB, you will need a splitter designed for ARGB.
    Reply