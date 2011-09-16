GeForce GTX 580M SLI Vs. Radeon HD 6990M CrossFire

Benchmark Results: Crysis

We know that Metro 2033 is pretty much the new Crysis when it comes to taxing the graphics capabilities of a gaming system. We also know that it doesn’t run at acceptably-high settings on either our mobile CrossFire or SLI configurations. We checked; the system would stall when anti-aliasing was enabled with either graphics set. That leaves us with Crysis as the perennial standard.

A single previous-generation card produces excellent visual quality at low resolutions, but most quality-oriented gamers are going to want to use the panel’s native 1920x1080 resolution. Moreover, processing overhead actually hurts the CrossFire configuration’s frame rates at 1280x720.

If you like High quality details, you’re probably going to need SLI or CrossFire to run 1680x1050. The charts begin to show the results we'd expect now that GPU performance is the greatest bottleneck.

All tested CrossFire and SLI configurations are adequate for playing Crysis at Very High details, 4x AA and 1920x1080 pixels. The newer cards show tangible benefits, but Nvidia’s dwindling performance leadership fails to offset its far higher price.