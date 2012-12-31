Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Zalman LQ320

Most companies don't make it a point to shout-out the ODM that manufactures its gear, but Zalman’s LQ320 bears an even closer resemblance to Asetek’s design than the Enermax ELC240. Perhaps this is an improved version of the CNPS20LQ?

Unlike Asetek's previous-generation offering, the LQ320 has a circular clip to secure its mounting brackets against the pump body. Zalman includes hardware for Intel's LGA interface and AMD's four-bolt motherboard pattern. If you have an LGA 2011-based processor, you get to ditch forgo a support plate altogether in favor of the built-in one.

Lighted on the logo side, the LQ320’s pump base is an almost perfectly flat, lathe-turned copper disk.

Spacers on the installation bracket can be rotated 180° to support either LGA 1155/1156 or 2011/1366 spacing. Intel’s older LGA 775 is no longer supported.