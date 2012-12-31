Trending

Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Closed-loop liquid coolers relieve stress from our motherboards, without the portability and maintenance issues of traditional open-loop kits. Are these the best devices for system builders who plan to move their machines and want to avoid damage?

Zalman LQ320

Most companies don't make it a point to shout-out the ODM that manufactures its gear, but Zalman’s LQ320 bears an even closer resemblance to Asetek’s design than the Enermax ELC240. Perhaps this is an improved version of the CNPS20LQ?

Unlike Asetek's previous-generation offering, the LQ320 has a circular clip to secure its mounting brackets against the pump body. Zalman includes hardware for Intel's LGA interface and AMD's four-bolt motherboard pattern. If you have an LGA 2011-based processor, you get to ditch forgo a support plate altogether in favor of the built-in one.

Lighted on the logo side, the LQ320’s pump base is an almost perfectly flat, lathe-turned copper disk.

Spacers on the installation bracket can be rotated 180° to support either LGA 1155/1156 or 2011/1366 spacing. Intel’s older LGA 775 is no longer supported.

80 Comments Comment from the forums
  • austing 31 December 2012 11:22
    I'm suprized to see a single 120mm rad can keep up with the h100i, bravo Zalman.
  • EzioAs 31 December 2012 11:27
    Love the title!

    Nice review as well. Too bad you didn't test NZXT kraken cpu coolers.

    If you ask me, I'd rather stick with the D14
  • mayankleoboy1 31 December 2012 11:37
    Keeping up and beating with all the Water coolers should earn the NH-D14 a "best of the best" award of its own. And its a ~2-3 year old product!
  • mayankleoboy1 31 December 2012 11:39
    Small nit : i would have liked to see similar test done with a 3770K and a high OC.
  • sluggercz 31 December 2012 11:45
    A possibly overlooked benefit of closed loop AIO systems are their ability to fit in SFF cases. While this certainly applies more to the single 120mm radiator designs, some cases (such as the Fractal Design Node 304) can accommodate 240mm radiators)

    (Source: Using a Corsair H60 w/ 2 Noctua NF-F12's in push-pull config in my Lian-Li PC-Q08; such large air-coolers as the Noctua could not fit due to the limited vertical clearance above the CPU)
  • hero1 31 December 2012 11:45
    Awesome review. Keep it up. I remember commenting about how much better the closed loop CPU coolers have gotten and I got down voted but this just proved my point. I have very sensitive hearing and I can never hear my CoolIt R120(?) spin apart from the initial startup. And this is inside a CM Haf XM. I play games with CPU+GPU OCd to 4.5GHzby 1.2GHz and you can barely hear any noise. First I thought something was wrong then I got my friends and wife to listen whil I played with muted sound and they were impressed. Up next is water cooling my GPU when I add another one in a month in SLI mode. Gaming PCs FTW!
  • tanjo 31 December 2012 11:47
    No NZXT Kraken and Thermaltake Water 2.0 (which is 3rd gen Asetek iirc)?
  • hero1 31 December 2012 11:48
    BTW DH-14 still deserves an award alongside the H100i and Zalman. Not many, if any air coolers out there can keep up with top notch closed loop CPU coolers.
  • hero1 31 December 2012 11:51
    tanjoNo NZXT Kraken and Thermaltake Water 2.0 (which is 3rd gen Asetek iirc)?
    Bit-tech.net has a review of Thermaltake water coolers and their top end 240mm took the crown. Better than H100i and the rest shown here.
  • nukemaster 31 December 2012 11:57
    With MB control the NH D14 can be very quiet :)

    It is HUGE, but I got it for 50$ and to me that was a great value. It was also on for 50$ again at NCIX's boxing day sale.

    Sure fills up an SSF system.
    Not embedding the image because it may mess up the page.
    http://imageshack.us/a/img39/1358/dsc0458s.jpg

